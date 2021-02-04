Premier League betting: Can Manchester City's transformed and mean defence keep out a wounded Liverpool?

Carrow Road, September 2019 and the knives are out for Manchester City's defence after a collective horror-show has resulted in a 3-2 defeat.

Against a team that would go on to win just two more games at home all season, Nicolas Otamendi is an outright liability while John Stones alongside him is a Bambi in the headlights; a pale imitation of the player he once threatened to be.

Even in their two seasons of dominance it had often been claimed that City's defence could be 'got at' but critics generally accepted this was a consequence of the positional brinkmanship needed for Pep Guardiola's extravagant system to flourish.

With Vincent Kompany not replaced and Aymeric Laporte out injured for the long-term this felt far more substantial as Guardiola chopped and changed his centre-back combinations every week to little avail.

A month later Wolves once again exposed their vulnerabilities, and the die was cast that City's back-line was broken beyond repair.



The Blues lost just shy of a quarter of their league commitments last season. Not even scoring 102 goals at the other end could compensate for that.

An impenetrable pair



Turf Moor, February 2021.



In commentary Robbie Savage is eulogizing about a watertight back four that is fast becoming one of the stories of this campaign.

"The door is shut these days. The door isn't even slightly ajar. It's always firmly shut."

On the final whistle Ruben Dias and John Stones celebrate yet another clean sheet, City's 21st in 34 games this season. The shut-out, along with goals by Jesus and Sterling add up to a 13th straight win across all competitions for Guardiola's rejuvenated side.



Since his arrival from Benfica last September, Dias has been pivotal to City's parsimony that has seen them breached just 13 times in the league. It is notable that 38% of these goals came in an early 5-2 surrender to Leicester that took place just days before he signed. At 23, Dias is already showing Kompany-esque leadership qualities and all-round he has been solid and class personified.

As for Stones, his transformation has been so complete that it would need toning down if Hollywood scripted it. "He overcame this situation himself," Guardiola raved last week. "He could have fallen down and gone even more down, but it was completely the opposite."

The 'Barnsley Beckenbauer' is currently exceeding the player he once threatened to be.

Indeed, so impressive has this partnership been - with Laporte adding further surety when called upon - that we might just be witnessing the best defensive set-up since Chelsea's remarkable, record-breaking back-line of 2004/05 and if that feels like a bold claim, consider the evidence.

Together Dias and Stones have teamed up on 13 occasions all told. In those 19-plus hours City have conceded just once.

City are a generous 16/5 to win to nil this Sunday

Anfield awaits

It is too simplistic to suggest that Anfield on Sunday will be the toughest test yet for City's impenetrable rear-guard. It goes deeper than that.

Because even in the good times, when Kompany was in his pomp and Otamendi's form saw him included in the PFA Team of the Year, City would head to Merseyside and routinely be pulverized into submission. Usually this took the form of a thirty-minute burst of ferocious attacking that put the game out of sight and almost always the chief tormentors would be Liverpool's tremendous trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Since Guardiola first undertook a restoration of English football he has glanced up perturbed at the 'This Is Anfield' sign on five occasions. They have lost four and drawn once and three things stand out from those home victories.

In three-quarters of them the Reds have scored 3+ goals. In all of them Liverpool have broken the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes. And only Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho have got onto the score-sheet in addition to Liverpool's formidable front three.

Klopp's men are 5/4 to repeat this fixture's pattern and score first.

With City having failed to score on only three occasions all season why not then head to the in-play market and back a City fightback?



Knock three times

But wait a minute, aren't Liverpool in crisis right now? Aren't those formidable front three misfiring? These are big assertions that need breaking down.

Regarding the team as a whole, clearly all is not right with the reigning champions. They have won just four of their last 14 fixtures and after remaining unbeaten for a remarkable 68 games at home they have now lost two on the bounce. They look weary from the repetition of brilliance across two seasons and are disjointed due to injuries.

Yet even so, rumours of the demise of Liverpool's front three have been greatly exaggerated and this is backed up by their scoring figures. Granted the interplay between them is not what it was. Passes are going astray. Shoulders are beginning to slump.

But combined Salah, Mane and Firmino have scored just one goal fewer than at this stage last term and in reality - even if it's partly from learned behaviour - they present as much a threat to City's back four as in seasons past.

Only of course this time they cannot expect to run rampant through a defence that can be 'got at'. Instead, they face a partnership for the ages; a rear-guard that concedes so rarely their stats genuinely confound.

It is here where the game will be won or lost this weekend. And whatever your allegiance it will be a fascinating and compelling proposition.

The visitors are evens to triumph. Considering Liverpool's recent woes this is a decent shout.