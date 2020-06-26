Premier League 2020/21 Betting: Man City favourites to reclaim title from Liverpool

Enjoy it while it lasts, Liverpool fans. That's the message from the outright winner market for next season's Premier League on the Sportsbook which has Manchester City as 5/6 favourites to win the title.

The Reds have dominated this season and went favourites on the Betfair Exchange back in November as they started to pull away from City. So far Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped only seven points in their 31 game campaign and they were backed into 1/100 as early as February.

Liverpool are 7/4 to win a consecutive title - something Chelsea, Manchester United and City have all done in the Premier League era - and the odds indicate that there's a good chance Pep Guardiola can claw back English football biggest prize from Klopp, even though Liverpool are currently 23 points head of City.

The pair will meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday when City host Liverpool in the Premier League. Will Guardiola's men form a galling guard of honour?

Chelsea and United among improving rivals

Liverpool have triumphed in the strangest circumstances and will hope to win it again next season in front of their fans.

But City will not be their only challengers. Chelsea 10/1 and Manchester United 14/1 are both improving, with Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building young sides that will have another season of experience under their belts in 2020/21.

Chelsea have set down a marker with the signing of Timo Werner, who had been a target for Klopp, and United are expected to enter the transfer market. At the very least, next season's title race should be closer than it was in 2019/20.