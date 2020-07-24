To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PFA Player of the Year: De Bruyne favourite to beat FWA winner Henderson

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne
Bruyne is odds-on to win PFA award
As Liverpool skipper takes the writers' awards Exchange bettors remain convinced that De Bruyne will win PFA Player of the Year for 2019/20 reports Max Liu...

"De Bruyne has scored 16 goals for City in a season that's been interrupted by injury. He will be central to Pep Guardiola's bid to regain the title in 2020/21."

Kevin De Bruyne is the clear favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year even though Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers' Association player of the year

Henderson was cited for his outstanding part in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph. But bettors are convinced that, when it comes to the award that's voted for by the players themselves, it will be the Manchester City man who triumphs.

De Bruyne had been backed into [1.22], when the market was suspended, while Henderson was [3.0]. Sadio Mane came next in the betting at [6.8].

It's one of the quirks of the award that it doesn't always go to a player from the title-winning side. Ironically, Liverpool players have won it for the past two seasons, when City won consecutive titles, with Virgil van Dijk winning in 2018/19 and Mo Salah in 2017/18.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante was the most recent player to win from a title winning side in 2016/17.

De Bruyne central to Guardiola's plans

De Bruyne has scored 16 goals for City in a season that's been interrupted by injury. He will be central to Pep Guardiola's bid to regain the title in 2020/21.

But before that De Bruyne will be a key player for City at the redesigned Champions League next month. The Blues still have to come through their tie with Real Madrid when they meet the Spanish champions in a mouthwatering second leg on 7 August.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager.jpg

City take a 2-1 advantage into the match and, at [4.9] in the outright winner market, are one of the teams that bettors think could go all the way this season.

This week, Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo said the Belgian could reach even greater heights in his career and potentially win a Ballon D'Or.

Max Liu,

