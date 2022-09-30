</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Expect goals in the Manchester derby</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-30">30 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Expect goals in the Manchester derby", "name": "Patrice Evra x Betfair Expert: Expect goals in the Manchester derby", "description": " Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra previews one of the weekend's big games, the Manchester derby Betfair expert Sam Rosbottom also gives his thoughts Both agre...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-30T17:20:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-30T18:25:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra previews one of the weekend's big games, the Manchester derby Betfair expert Sam Rosbottom also gives his thoughts Both agree that we'll see goals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday Patrice Evra's Insight I think we will see goals in this one. Ten Hag will want to impress the United fans. Winning a derby can give you a lot of credit. Guardiola will always want to destroy United. It's going to be interesting because United played a wonderful counterattacking game against Arsenal, who were the better team. The plan United had was amazing though. So, I'm keen to see what plan Ten Hag has for City. I expect a very good game, a really good derby and I expect Haaland to show himself, to make a statement that he is the best striker in the world. I expect Martinez and Varane to be up for the battle. It's 50/50 for me. The fullbacks will have to do a good job to keep whoever starts, Foden, Grealish, Silva, or Mahrez quiet. They have so many good players. Dalot and Malacia are going to have to do a good job. If we win those battles in defence, we are going to have a great chance. Ten Hag's United going in right direction Let's be clear, City have developed their football for so many years, so they know exactly what their plan will be. Man United are still looking to find their identity, but I can see Ten Hag's work is going in the right direction. We're not yet able to dominate a game for 70 minutes, whereas City can dominate a game for 90 minutes. We are strong in the counter attack and that's what I expect. Against Arsenal, United could hardly keep the ball for five passes. I'm not a fool, I'm realistic and the counter attack is when we have to hurt them. City's defence will play higher, but I don't think Guardiola is crazy and he may tell his centre backs to sit back and protect because he knows. It will be a chess game between the two managers. I expect the three United players upfront to press and to force mistakes because I think City are going to play from the back. If Guardiola isn't cautious, I think United will have a chance to win the game. If he is cautious then it could be a boring game. Expect midfield battle to be key Eriksen and Fernandes will be key. I always say against City that if you win the battle in the middle, you are in charge and you have to support the pressure. Eriksen and Fernandes aren't scared to play with the ball in the middle, they are confident and that's when we can break the lines and get balls in behind. Eriksen is the best player at doing that. Sancho scored against City last year and I think United players like to play against City, they're not scared. That is a good sign. United's defence will be key, but we also need to score, and for that I think we will really need our midfield to give those last passes. I hope Marcus Rashford will be hungry, sharp and angry to score goals. Antony scored on his debut and this is his first derby with Untied. For him this will be fire. He will want to show off, he'll want to impress the manager and his teammates. We have got something, we have to defend well but I know we can hurt them too. I'm not convinced that City has the best defence in the league, so there will be opportunities to score goals. City never give up, they can come back after going two goals down. Haaland is a menace. I want to say a United win but can see this being a draw. Read Patrice's MD8 predictions here. The Betfair Insight - Sam Rosbottom Manchester City go into this game the odds-on favourites to get all three points, but derbies are never that straightforward. It's no surprise to see that Haaland is an incredibly popular goalscorer choice with the punters, the Norwegian has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City and looks unstoppable. When he was unveiled to City fans outside the Etihad Stadium in the summer, he was asked who he's most looking forward to playing against, no prizes for guessing correctly which team he said: United. But of course, Haaland isn't the only dangerman that Erik Ten Hag's team will have to deal with, Kevin De Bruyne ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25). If that wasn't enough to highlight the danger of the Belgian midfielder, he has also been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 starts in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists). City are also on a role at the Etihad, winning their last seven league games on home soil, scoring at least three goals in each of them. I very much agree with Patrice, this game has all the hallmarks for goals. This week it's been confirmed that Harry Maguire will miss the match through injury, so it looks highly likely that Ten Hag will stick with the pairing of Varane and Martinez, who have only conceded two goals in their last five games in all competitions. Martinez already has three yellow cards to his name this season, and with how spicy this Manchester derby promises to be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go in the book again given the physical battle in store against Haaland. Back Both Teams to Score, Over 3. 5 Goals, Kevin De Bruyne to Score or Assist, and Lisandro Martinez to be shown a card @ 10.45 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/ErikTenHagUnited1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Erik Ten Hag's United are moving in the right direction says Patrice Evra</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Manchester City vs Manchester United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 2 Oct, 14:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Manchester City vs Manchester United", "description" : "Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 02 October 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Manchester City vs Manchester United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-10-02 14:00", "endDate": "2022-10-02 14:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Etihad Stadium", "address" : "Etihad Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20x%20Betfair%20Expert%3A%20%20Expect%20goals%20in%20the%20Manchester%20derby&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-x-betfair-expert-expect-goals-in-the-manchester-derby-300922-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20x%20Betfair%20Expert%3A%20%20Expect%20goals%20in%20the%20Manchester%20derby" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra previews one of the weekend's big games, the Manchester derby</li> <li>Betfair expert Sam Rosbottom also gives his thoughts</li> <li>Both agree that we'll see goals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Patrice Evra's Insight</h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I think we will see goals in this one. Ten Hag will want to impress the United fans. <strong>Winning a derby can give you a lot of credit</strong>. Guardiola will always want to destroy United.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It's going to be interesting because United played a <strong>wonderful counterattacking game</strong> against Arsenal, who were the better team. The plan United had was amazing though. So, I'm keen to see what plan Ten Hag has for City.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I expect a very good game, a really good derby and I expect Haaland to show himself, to make a statement that he is <strong>the best striker in the world</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>I expect Martinez and Varane to be up for the battle. It's 50/50 for me.</strong></p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">The fullbacks will have to do a good job to keep whoever starts, Foden, Grealish, Silva, or Mahrez quiet. <strong>They have so many good players</strong>. Dalot and Malacia are going to have to do a good job. If we win those battles in defence, we are going to have a great chance.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Ten Hag's United going in right direction</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Let's be clear, City have developed their football for so many years, so they know exactly what their plan will be. Man United are <strong>still looking to find their identity</strong>, but I can see Ten Hag's work is going in the right direction.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">We're not yet able to dominate a game for 70 minutes, whereas City can dominate a game for 90 minutes. <strong>We are strong in the counter attack</strong> and that's what I expect.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Against Arsenal, United could hardly keep the ball for five passes. I'm not a fool, I'm realistic and the <strong>counter attack</strong> is when we have to hurt them.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">City's defence will play higher, but I don't think Guardiola is crazy and he may tell his centre backs to sit back and protect because he knows. It will be a chess game between the two managers.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I expect the three United players upfront to <strong>press and to force mistakes</strong> because I think City are going to play from the back.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>If Guardiola isn't cautious, I think United will have a chance to win the game. If he is cautious then it could be a boring game.</strong></p> </blockquote><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Expect midfield battle to be key</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Eriksen and Fernandes will be key. I always say against City that if you win the battle in the middle, you are in charge and you have to support the pressure.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Eriksen and Fernandes aren't scared to play with the ball in the middle, <strong>they are confident</strong> and that's when we can break the lines and get balls in behind. Eriksen is the best player at doing that.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Sancho scored against City last year and I think United players like to play against City, <strong>they're not scared</strong>. That is a good sign.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">United's defence will be key, but we also need to score, and for that I think we will really need our midfield to give those last passes. I hope <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> will be hungry, sharp and angry to score goals.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Antony</strong> scored on his debut and this is his first derby with Untied. For him this will be fire. He will want to show off, he'll want to impress the manager and his teammates.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">We have got something, we have to defend well but I know we can hurt them too. <strong>I'm not convinced that City has the best defence in the league</strong>, so there will be opportunities to score goals.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">City never give up, they can come back after going two goals down. Haaland is a menace. I want to say a United win but can see this being a draw.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md9-predictions-united-can-get-a-point-on-derby-day-300922-205.html">Read Patrice's MD8 predictions here</a>.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>The Betfair Insight - Sam Rosbottom</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Manchester City go into this game the <strong>odds-on favourites</strong> to get all three points, but derbies are never that straightforward.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It's no surprise to see that Haaland is an incredibly popular goalscorer choice with the punters, the Norwegian has scored <strong>14 goals in 10 games</strong> for City and looks unstoppable.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">When he was unveiled to City fans outside the Etihad Stadium in the summer, he was asked <strong>who he's most looking forward to playing against</strong>, no prizes for guessing correctly which team he said: United.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">But of course, Haaland isn't the only dangerman that Erik Ten Hag's team will have to deal with, <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> ranks first in the Premier League this season for assists (6), expected assists (3.1) and chances created (25).</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Kevin_DeBruyne.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kevin_DeBruyne.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">If that wasn't enough to highlight the danger of the Belgian midfielder, he has also been directly involved in <strong>30 goals in his last 30 starts </strong>in the competition (16 goals and 14 assists).</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">City are also on a role at the Etihad, winning their last seven league games on home soil, <strong>scoring at least three goals in each of them</strong>. I very much agree with Patrice, this game has all the hallmarks for goals.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">This week it's been confirmed that <strong>Harry Maguire</strong> will miss the match through injury, so it looks highly likely that Ten Hag will stick with the pairing of Varane and Martinez, who have only conceded two goals in their last five games in all competitions.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Martinez already has three yellow cards to his name this season, and with how spicy this Manchester derby promises to be, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him <strong>go in the book again</strong> given the physical battle in store against Haaland.</p> <h2>Football... Only Bettor - Listen here</h2> <iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1353451639&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"><div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast" title="Betfair Betting Podcast" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Betfair Betting Podcast</a> · <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/who-edges-the-nld-football-only-bettor-episode-208" title="Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div> Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
