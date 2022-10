EVAR intervenes

More entries poured in during week two than last week, with punters sharing their unluckiest losing selections following a plethora of action in the footballing world.

Patrice and the team have picked out two bets to be turned into winners, one from the Premier League and one from the top-flight in Spain.

Kiernan's Dew-bious miss

First up, we have a seven-legged Bet Builder from Leciester's 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest last Monday.

They correctly predicted four different players to hit the target - James Maddison (x2), Harvey Barnes, Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi - who all abilged.

Also adding over 2.5 goals and over 10.5 match corners, the punter took their odds to just under 60.059/1.

The one and only - unlucky - losing leg also came in the shots department, with Kiernan Dewsbury Hall also needing to test Dean Henderson. However, despite having three shots, he failed to hit the target.

One of the three attempts though was a header from six yards out in which he really should be scoring, let alone just hitting the target. #EVAR has agreed and intervened to reward this unlucky punter.

Valladolid fail to make it count

A European adventure.

One unluky punter clearly did their full research to table an eight-fold across seven different countries, taking on bets in Germany, Holland, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Turkey and Spain.

It was the latter of those countries which failed to come through for our European punter, with Valladolid failing to beat Real Betis.

However, the caveat here comes with the away side - Betis - having a man sent off after only 35 minutes. This left the home side with a man advantage for over an hour of the game, enjoying more shots, possession, corners and efforts on target, though the game went on to finish 0-0.

You could credit the away side for their dogged effort, but looking at the straight red card awarded to German Pezzella, you can sense the unfairness from the punters point of view.

The Argentine defender deliberatly fouled the on-rushing attacker to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity just outside the penalty area. Talk about taking one for the team.

#EVAR feels the punters pain and has turned their eight-fold into a winner - because "it's only fair."

