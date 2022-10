EVAR intervenes

We asked bettors to share their unluckiest losing bets from the weekend's Premier League action to see if there were any Patrice Evra thought we should pay out.

It turned out there were three where Evra wanted to intervene as Patrice Evar, with two coming from the Mancheser derby, to give punters something to celebrate.

Martinez wipes out Grealish but escapes booking

First up, we have an eight-legged Bet Builder from the match in Manchester in which one punter placed a £1 bet.

Having correctly predicted Man City to win, over 3.5 goals, both teams to score, Erling Haaland to score (or assist) & have 2+ shots on target, and De Bruyne to score or assist, they were just waiting on Lisando Martinez to be carded for Man Utd.

The Argentine's tackle on Grealish in the first half seemed destined to see Michael Oliver head to his pocket, though he failed to do so, having already booked Dalot and Malacia early on.

In what seemed a pretty reckless tackle from Martinez with his side already losing, there was real surprise to see him go unpunished, though #EVAR has intervened to reward this unlcuky punter.

Did De Bruyne down tools?

In the same match at the Etihad, Manchester City were 4-0 up at half-time with Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne responsible for setting up both of Haaland's goals.

Seven of City's 10 shots on target came in the opening 45 minutes, with De Bruyne himself having two before half-time.

Punter number two only needed the Belgian to muster one more in the second half for his four-legged Bet Builder to land.

They correctly predicted Man City -2 on the Asian Handicap, Man City to be leading at HT, Haaland to have 1+ shots on target in either half, whilst also needing the same from De Bruyne.

However, City ending up conceding three times in the second 45 minutes, and though both Foden and Haaland completed their hat-tricks, they only managed one further shot on target which didn't come from the Belgian.

However, #EVAR's intervention is rewarding the punter, with Kevin De Bruyne's second assist highlighting the quality he has, and why he was probably allowed to put his feet up in the second half.

Gabriel's luck was unlucky for some

Our final lucky punter of the weekend comes from the North London derby, where Arsenal cruised to a 3-1 win in a pulsating encounter.

Emerson's red card in the second half paved the way for the Gunners to dominate the second half, having gone in level at half-time.

Harry Kane equalised from the spot following Gabriel's mis-timed tackle on Richarlison in the penalty area, with a slight hesitation from referee Anthony Taylor.

Eventually, and rightfully, Taylor pointed to the spot but failed to produce a card for the Brazilian.

The foul alone probably didn't warrant an immediate caution, though the Brazilian's two further fouls should have seen him booked for persistant fouling alone.

One Betfair punter had both Gabriel and Eric Dier to be booked in the North London debry, with the Spurs defender seeing yellow in the final moments of the game.

#EVAR believes that moment should have been a celebratory one for the punter and has thus decided to pay out on the double as a winner.

