class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-01">01 October 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Don't rule out a Man United win in the derby", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Don't rule out a Man United win in the derby", "description": " Patrice Evra tells us how United can win the Manchester derby on Sunday He remembers some of United's great moments against City Why Paul Scholes was the he...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-01T09:35:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-01T10:17:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Patrice Evra tells us how United can win the Manchester derby on Sunday He remembers some of United's great moments against City Why Paul Scholes was the heart of Man United Tells an emotional story about why he shouldn't have played in one particular derby I feel confident. I think it's going to be a great game. City are having a good start, but it's not a dominant start. I think we have a chance. Recently we have had some very good results, we only lost one game in the last six, but Ten Hag made changes for that defeat in the Europa League, it's not easy when the team changes. We have good momentum, I think the team is playing well together, and to be honest I'm confident because even when we are having a bad season we always perform against City, apart from last year. In the past when we were struggling people said City would destroy us, but they didn't and this time we have a big chance. It's going to be tough, but I'm confident. I like it when we play City when we aren't confident and we are up against the wall. That's my only worry, right now, things are pretty good and going into this game when things are pretty good, that is when City can hurt us. Varane and Martinez will be up for the fight against Haaland For me, it's impossible to stop Haaland. I watched him at Dortmund, and I couldn't wait to see if he could do the same in the Premier League, and he's doing exactly the same. He's the same player. He is a monster. He is really humble too, you can see he wants to learn and he's confident. I love that. What I like about him is his movement. I watched their game against West Ham and for a tall and strong guy, he's playing with his head. For a striker when you play with your head it's a nightmare for the defenders. Before, City were building their football around the team, but now you can see, and I can understand why, they are building their team around Haaland. Let's be clear, people will say he can't do everything but I'm sorry, when you have a striker like that you need to build the team around him. Physically, even if Varane is tall, Haaland will dominate him. Martinez is a warrior, he's a fighter, so even if he has to jump and reach the sky he will do it but it's going to be tough. If they put Haaland in their pocket, that will be 70% of the job that United needs to do. If he doesn't score, we know we have a chance to win. This will be the battle. I will watch the game and will look at the first 15 minutes to see how Varane and Martinez handle him. If they don't handle him, we're done, I don't think we'd be able to win the game. I would be so excited to play up against Haaland, because those are the kind of challenges you want. When I played in the Champions League and played against Messi, I was excited because I wanted to know if I could cope with those kinds of players. That's why I think if Martinez and Varane cope with Haaland then they won't be afraid of anyone in the Premier League. It will be a big win. Everyone expects them to be dominated by Haaland, but if they win the battle after that they can play the rest of the league with a cigar in their mouth. Credit to Haaland, I'm a United man but you have to give him respect, he is a beast. They are comparing him to a lot of players, I saw someone say that Haaland and Mbappe are the new Ronaldo and Messi, calm down, they are not. To be there, they have to dominate football for at least 15 years, consistently. I think Mbappe and Haaland are only just starting. People have to stop comparing Ronaldo and Messi with other players. If they dominate for 15 years, then we can talk. Let's stop putting that pressure on them, they're amazing, but you can't compare them to the two GOATs, please, respect. Looking back at some Manchester derby memories... Michael Owen's last minute winner: I remember when we scored that goal, I could feel the vibration on the pitch. It felt like all the fans in the stadium were on the pitch with us that day. It was unbelievable. It was crazy, I remember when we scored I turned to my left and saw Ferguson and Gary Neville running and celebrating. I ran towards Michael Owen and I could feel the fans jumping, but it was almost as if they were all going to get on the pitch. We played so well in that game. Ferguson said to Rio Ferdinand to play two touch and don't dribble, because he tried something and Bellamy caught him out and it went to 3-3, I couldn't believe the way we were playing and we were drawing. City were so good and they played such a good counter attack. But, Giggsy made that magic pass and that's when I realised how good Michael Owen was with that first touch and finish. It was so amazing that day, we were playing so well and we didn't deserve to draw. Wayne Rooney overhead kick: I remember we were playing really bad, City were dominating the game and I was like we are in trouble, really in trouble here. Then, I remember Nani got the ball, he chopped once, he chopped twice and crossed the ball. I remember time stopped in that moment, seeing Wayne Rooney doing the bicycle kick. By the way, it hit his shin pad a little bit, was always laugh about that. But in that moment, that was Wayne Rooney. It came from nowhere and he saved us that game. It was an amazing goal, and his celebration told you everything. Even if you play on PlayStation it's difficult to score a goal like that. Even the City fans were clapping in their heads, there's nothing you can do when a goal like that is scored. I'll be honest, he tried it many times in training and he always missed. He would miss the ball, fall on his back, so I didn't see him score one like that in training. The only moment I saw him score like that was during that game. It was a surprise for everyone. Scholes comes back from retirement: I remember for two weeks before that game, even though he had retired, Scholsey was still coming to the training ground, he said he was keeping himself fit and training with the reserves. I remember before the City game, Scholsey didn't train with the reserves, he trained with us, and I said "what are you doing?" He said he was just keeping himself fit, but I said "stop playing with me" and I asked him if he was really retired or if he was going to play. "No, no, Pat don't worry I'm just keeping myself fit." Then, I remember I arrived to get on the bus and he was sat with the staff. "Scholsey what are you doing here?" I asked him. "No, I'm part of the staff now, I'm just coming to encourage you, maybe I'm going to be part of the staff." I wasn't convinced because if it was true I would have jumped up and reached for the sky because I love Scholsey, not just as a player but as a human being. So anyway, they said nothing. He had dinner with the staff, not with the players. So, I thought the story he was telling me was true and he's part of the staff. If he was playing he would have sat with us. They hid it until the last minute. I remember I was one of the first to get in the dressing room, I looked around and saw Paul Scholes's shirt. Everyone was buzzing, this was more important than playing the game. Ferguson had to calm us down, "everybody focus" he told us. We were screaming. We were so happy, we didn't even have to play the game. That's why I say Ferguson is the best manager in history because he knew the reaction and the impact that would have to help us believe in ourselves and the confidence we would get from him playing again. The only player Ferguson never gave the hairdryer to was Paul Scholes. If we were struggling the boss would say "give the ball to Scholsey, he's the one who controls the game, he's the one who controls the tempo." Scholes was the heart of United. Robin van Persie last minute free kick winner: You win many games, but the derby is the derby. When you lose the derby, I promise you, you will have two bad weeks after, people are on you. To see that goal was great. People blamed Samir Nasri because he was on the end of the wall and he turned, I remember he got a lot of criticism for that. That was when I knew that Robin could be the match winner for us. What an important goal. It was a great moment. When you win like that, you know you are going to hurt them. When we won that derby, you could see the City fans, they looked like they had no hope of winning the title. When we lost against City at the Etihad, when Kompany scored the header, we knew we had lost the league. I shouldn't have played in the 6-1 On a personal level, it's a big moment talking about that game. I don't like to make excuses, but I should have never played that game. The night before my Dad called me and he said "your brother has just died in my hands." So, I had that phone call, I'd just lost one of my brothers. I went to see Sir Alex at 11 in the evening to tell him everything and he told me to go home and that I couldn't play. I told him that it was OK and if I didn't play it wasn't like my brother would come back. Also, he wouldn't want that and he would have wanted me to play. But this was one of my biggest mistakes. We started the game. Jonny Evans got a red card, and after that it was a disaster. Being honest, at the end of the game I wasn't in pain at all. I wasn't there. Every time City scored it felt like I was in space because I had so many emotions thinking about my brother and my dad. I remember Ferguson destroyed me, he said he shouldn't have let me play, I was the captain in that game. Instead of defending we just kept attacking, I remember I just kept going forward because I wasn't playing with my head. I remember when Ferguson was killing all the experienced players afterwards he said that we should have known not to keep going forward, I said that it was the United DNA and that no matter if we conceded one, two, three or four goals we had to attack. When I told him that he calmed down. I prefer to lose the United way than just defending, that would have sent City a message that we are their babies. Ultimately, there are no excuses, City destroyed us and I remember every counter attack they made they scored some good goals. We were down to 10 men so it was difficult and if you watch the game we started very well until that red card. It's a part of the game and I don't want to make any excuses but it had an impact. It doesn't hurt me now and I wasn't hurt during that day. I was in a totally different space, a different galaxy. What really surprised me was I went to the petrol station after that game, and a United fan said he didn't care and he was singing United songs. I wasn't having a great day but the fans were still behind us. ** Read Patrice's preview of the Manchester derby and a Betfair expert's view here *Read Patrice's MD8 predictions here", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/GuardiolaAndTenHag1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Pep Guardiola and Erik Ten Hag"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Ten Hag's United can get the better of Guardiola's City in the Manchester derby says Patrice Evra</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Manchester City vs Manchester United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 2 Oct, 14:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Manchester City vs Manchester United", "description" : "Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 02 October 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Manchester City vs Manchester United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-10-02 14:00", "endDate": "2022-10-02 14:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/patrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Etihad Stadium", "address" : "Etihad Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Don%27t%20rule%20out%20a%20Man%20United%20win%20in%20the%20derby&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-dont-rule-out-a-man-united-win-in-the-derby-011022-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Don%27t%20rule%20out%20a%20Man%20United%20win%20in%20the%20derby" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>Patrice Evra tells us how United can win the Manchester derby on Sunday</li> <li>He remembers some of United's great moments against City</li> <li>Why Paul Scholes was the heart of Man United</li> <li>Tells an emotional story about why he shouldn't have played in one particular derby</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p style="font-weight: 400;">I feel confident. I think it's going to be a great game. City are having a good start, but it's not a dominant start. I think we have a chance.<p style="font-weight: 400;">Recently we have had some very good results, <strong>we only lost one game in the last six</strong>, but Ten Hag made changes for that defeat in the Europa League, it's not easy when the team changes.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">We have good momentum, I think the team is playing well together, and to be honest I'm confident because even when we are having a bad season <strong>we always perform against City</strong>, apart from last year.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">In the past when we were struggling people said City would destroy us, but they didn't and this time we have a big chance. It's going to be tough, but I'm confident.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">I like it when we play City when we aren't confident and we are up against the wall. That's my only worry, right now, <strong>things are pretty good</strong> and going into this game when things are pretty good, that is when City can hurt us.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Varane and Martinez will be up for the fight against Haaland</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">For me, it's impossible to stop <strong>Haaland</strong>. I watched him at Dortmund, and I couldn't wait to see if he could do the same in the Premier League, and he's doing exactly the same. He's the same player. He is a monster.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">He is really humble too, you can see <strong>he wants to learn and he's confident</strong>. I love that.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">What I like about him is his movement. I watched their game against West Ham and for a tall and strong guy, he's playing with his head. For a striker when you play with your head it's a nightmare for the defenders.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Before, City were building their football around the team, but now you can see, and I can understand why, <strong>they are building their team around Haaland</strong>. Let's be clear, people will say he can't do everything but I'm sorry, when you have a striker like that you need to build the team around him.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Physically, even if <strong>Varane</strong> is tall, Haaland will dominate him. <strong>Martinez</strong> is a warrior, he's a fighter, so even if he has to jump and reach the sky he will do it but it's going to be tough.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">If they put Haaland in their pocket, that will be 70% of the job that United needs to do.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">If he doesn't score, we know we have a chance to win. This will be the battle. I will watch the game and will look at the first 15 minutes to see how Varane and Martinez handle him.<strong> If they don't handle him, we're done</strong>, I don't think we'd be able to win the game.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I would be so excited to play up against Haaland, because <strong>those are the kind of challenges you want</strong>. When I played in the Champions League and played against Messi, I was excited because I wanted to know if I could cope with those kinds of players.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">That's why I think if Martinez and Varane cope with Haaland then they won't be afraid of anyone in the Premier League. <strong>It will be a big win</strong>. Everyone expects them to be dominated by Haaland, but if they win the battle after that they can play the rest of the league with a cigar in their mouth.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="RaphaelVaraneClapping1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RaphaelVaraneClapping1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Credit to Haaland, I'm a United man but you have to give him respect, he is a beast.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">They are comparing him to a lot of players, I saw someone say that Haaland and Mbappe are <strong>the new Ronaldo and Messi</strong>, calm down, they are not. To be there, they have to dominate football for at least 15 years, consistently.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I think Mbappe and Haaland are only just starting. People have to stop comparing Ronaldo and Messi with other players. If they dominate for 15 years, then we can talk. <strong>Let's stop putting that pressure on them</strong>, they're amazing, but you can't compare them to the two GOATs, please, respect.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Looking back at some Manchester derby memories...</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Michael Owen's last minute winner:</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember when we scored that goal, I could feel the vibration on the pitch. It felt like all the fans in the stadium were on the pitch with us that day. It was unbelievable.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It was crazy, I remember when we scored I turned to my left and saw Ferguson and <strong>Gary Neville</strong> running and celebrating. I ran towards <strong>Michael Owen</strong> and I could feel the fans jumping, but it was almost as if they were all going to get on the pitch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">We played so well in that game. Ferguson said to Rio Ferdinand to play two touch and don't dribble, because he tried something and Bellamy caught him out and it went to 3-3, I couldn't believe the way we were playing and we were drawing.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">City were so good and they played such a good counter attack. But, Giggsy made that magic pass and <strong>that's when I realised how good Michael Owen was with that first touch and finish</strong>. It was so amazing that day, we were playing so well and we didn't deserve to draw.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Wayne Rooney overhead kick:</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember we were playing really bad, City were dominating the game and I was like we are in trouble, really in trouble here. Then, I remember <strong>Nani</strong> got the ball, he chopped once, he chopped twice and crossed the ball.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember time stopped in that moment, seeing <strong>Wayne Rooney</strong> doing the bicycle kick. By the way, it hit his shin pad a little bit, was always laugh about that. But in that moment, that was Wayne Rooney. It came from nowhere and he saved us that game.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It was an amazing goal, and his celebration told you everything. Even if you play on PlayStation it's difficult to score a goal like that. <strong>Even the City fans were clapping in their heads</strong>, there's nothing you can do when a goal like that is scored.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I'll be honest, he tried it many times in training and he always missed. He would miss the ball, fall on his back, so <strong>I didn't see him score one like that in training</strong>. The only moment I saw him score like that was during that game. It was a surprise for everyone.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Scholes comes back from retirement:</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember for two weeks before that game, even though he had retired, Scholsey was still coming to the training ground, he said he was <strong>keeping himself fit</strong> and training with the reserves.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember before the City game, Scholsey didn't train with the reserves, he trained with us, and I said "what are you doing?" He said he was just keeping himself fit, but I said "stop playing with me" and I asked him if he was really retired or if he was going to play. "No, no, Pat don't worry I'm just keeping myself fit."</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Then, I remember I arrived to get on the bus and he was sat with the staff. "Scholsey what are you doing here?" I asked him. "No, I'm part of the staff now, I'm just coming to encourage you, maybe I'm going to be part of the staff." I wasn't convinced because if it was true <strong>I would have jumped up and reached for the sky</strong> because I love Scholsey, not just as a player but as a human being.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">So anyway, they said nothing. He had dinner with the staff, not with the players. So, I thought the story he was telling me was true and <strong>he's part of the staff</strong>. If he was playing he would have sat with us.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="ScolesFerguson1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ScolesFerguson1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">They hid it until the last minute. I remember I was one of the first to get in the dressing room, I looked around and saw <strong>Paul Scholes's shirt</strong>. Everyone was buzzing, this was more important than playing the game. Ferguson had to calm us down, "everybody focus" he told us. We were screaming. We were so happy, we didn't even have to play the game.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">That's why I say <strong>Ferguson is the best manager in history</strong> because he knew the reaction and the impact that would have to help us believe in ourselves and the confidence we would get from him playing again.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The only player Ferguson never gave the hairdryer to was Paul Scholes. If we were struggling the boss would say "give the ball to Scholsey, <strong>he's the one who controls the game</strong>, he's the one who controls the tempo." Scholes was the heart of United.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Robin van Persie last minute free kick winner:</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">You win many games, but the derby is the derby. When you lose the derby, I promise you, you will have two bad weeks after, people are on you. <strong>To see that goal was great</strong>. People blamed Samir Nasri because he was on the end of the wall and he turned, I remember he got a lot of criticism for that.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">That was when I knew that Robin could be the match winner for us. What an important goal. It was a great moment.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">When you win like that, you know you are going to hurt them. When we won that derby, you could see the City fans, <strong>they looked like they had no hope of winning the title</strong>. When we lost against City at the Etihad, when Kompany scored the header, we knew we had lost the league.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>I shouldn't have played in the 6-1</strong></h2><p style="font-weight: 400;"></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">On a personal level, it's a big moment talking about that game. <strong>I don't like to make excuses</strong>, but I should have never played that game.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The night before my Dad called me and he said "your brother has just died in my hands." So, I had that phone call, I'd just lost one of my brothers. I went to see Sir Alex at 11 in the evening to tell him everything and he told me to go home and that I couldn't play.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I told him that it was OK and if I didn't play it wasn't like my brother would come back. Also, he wouldn't want that and he would have wanted me to play. <strong>But this was one of my biggest mistakes</strong>.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">We started the game. Jonny Evans got a red card, and after that it was a disaster. Being honest, at the end of the game I wasn't in pain at all. I wasn't there. <strong>Every time City scored it felt like I was in space</strong> because I had so many emotions thinking about my brother and my dad.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember Ferguson destroyed me, he said he shouldn't have let me play, I was the captain in that game. <strong>Instead of defending we just kept attacking</strong>, I remember I just kept going forward because I wasn't playing with my head.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I remember when Ferguson was killing all the experienced players afterwards he said that we should have known not to keep going forward, I said that <strong>it was the United DNA</strong> and that no matter if we conceded one, two, three or four goals we had to attack. When I told him that he calmed down.</p><blockquote> <p style="font-weight: 400;">I prefer to lose the United way than just defending, that would have sent City a message that we are their babies.</p> </blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Ultimately, there are no excuses, City destroyed us and I remember every counter attack they made they scored some good goals. We were down to 10 men so it was difficult and if you watch the game <strong>we started very well until that red card.</strong> It's a part of the game and I don't want to make any excuses but it had an impact.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It doesn't hurt me now and I wasn't hurt during that day. I was in a totally different space, a different galaxy.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">What really surprised me was I went to the petrol station after that game, and a United fan said he didn't care and he was <strong>singing United songs</strong>. **

Read Patrice's preview of the Manchester derby and a Betfair expert's view here

*Read Patrice's MD8 predictions here Football... Only Bettor - Listen here Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
