Norwich v West Ham: Bowen to make an impact 
Jamie Pacheco
07 May 2022
4 min read ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-west-ham-tips-bowen-to-make-an-impact-050522-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-west-ham-tips-bowen-to-make-an-impact-050522-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-07T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-07T09:01:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "It's a strange game to call but the excellent Jarrod Bowen can come up with a goal or an assist against Norwich's leaky defence, says Jamie Pacheco. What next for Pukki? The table really doesn't make for good reading if you're a Norwich fan. Five wins, six draws and 23 defeats tell its own story and the less said about a -49 goal difference, the better. If you want to look for positives, and there really aren't many, then the fact that they didn't buy a load of expensive players on big wages when they were promoted, is one of them. They won't suffer huge financial strain even if they do keep hold onto some of their better-paid players and as I said in my preview a couple of week ago, it will be interesting to see what happens with star man Teemu Pukki. Now aged 32, he may decide to stick around with Norwich and try to get promoted for a third time with them. Or he may decide that his future lies at a Southampton or Brentford of this world and carry on playing Premier League football. Let's wait and see. Strong season from the Hammers They won't be playing Champions League football next term but it's been a pretty good season for West Ham. They're another side who didn't buy particularly expensive players last summer and it's credit to David Moyes that he's considerably improved a lot of them with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio coming to mind straight away. Antonio has admittedly gone off the boil somewhat of late, not scoring in West Ham's last 14 matches and only playing 19 minutes last week. That 14-game run without scoring is his longest in the Premier League by the way, as Opta remind us. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-west-ham-united/933041/"] He started the season very brightly but just seems to have run out of gas. With no other out and out striker in the squad and with the former Forest man now 32 and somewhat injury-prone, they'll need to bring in some fresh blood upfront in the summer if they're to make progress next season. Out-of-form West Ham are odds-on West Ham are [1.84] to win which is probably what you'd expect them to be given they're seventh, playing the side who is rock bottom and who they have a good record against. Opta tell us they've won their last the against Norwich, scoring eight and not conceding any in the process. But West Ham are going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. Across their last four games they've lost three and drawn one. They don't have the biggest squad and when one or two players are somewhat out of form, as is the case with Antonio, they tend to pay the price. But if backing the Hammers at odds-on isn't too appealing, then neither is siding with Norwich in any capacity given they've been poor all season and have nothing to play for. Then again, there's nothing wrong with leaving the match odds well alone if nothing stands out. Over/Under 2.5 goals a choice affair The over/under 2.5 goals market isn't so easy to decipher. It's pretty much evens the pair. Nearly half (47%) of West Ham away games have gone overs and for Norwich home games the figure is 64.7% and that's mostly been because Norwich have taken some real beatings this season at Carrow Road. They've conceded 13 goals in their last five games which included conceding three against Brentford, Chelsea and Newcastle and four to Man City. So you'd think that 'overs' would be the hot favourite here but it isn't. That's because Norwich scored just four goals themselves over those five matches. The other reason is that West Ham have struggled on the road of late with just one goal scored across their last four games away from home. So it does after all make sense that it's evens the pair. Bowen can contribute I really like Betfair Sportsbook's new market where you can back a player to score or assist a goal. And few players in the Premier League have been as good as Jarrod Bowen when it comes to doing one of the two. He's had an excellent season with 10 goals and eight assists. Now, it's true that he's done most of his hard work at the London Stadium (eight goals, four assists) and it's also true that he hasn't been quite so hot of late. But he'll have few better opportunities to add to his tally as this one against the worst side in the competition, statistically. Let's remember they've conceded 13 in their last five games so you'd think they'd concede at least one here and that Bowen is more likely to be involved in it than anyone else. The 10/11 he grabs a goal or an assist is just about the best bet I can find in a match where there are a lot of uncertainties. Antonio in a Bet Builder I wonder if David Moyes knows about Antonio's strong scoring record in this fixture. If he does, then he should consider playing him from the start. He's got five goals in his last five against the Canaries with four of those coming in the same match the last time they visited Carrow Road. It's 6/5 he scores here. If you think Norwich are just too poor to avoid defeat here, a West Ham win with Antonio on the scoresheet comes to [2.88]. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jamie Pacheco" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/BowenLanzini.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Jarrod Bowen "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Our sole bet for this match revolves around Jarrod Bowen </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Norwich City vs West Ham United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 8 May, 14:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Norwich City vs West Ham United", "description" : "Norwich City vs West Ham United prediction and betting tips. Norwich City vs West Ham United
Sun 8 May, 14:00 Or he may decide that his future lies at a <strong>Southampton or Brentford</strong> of this world and carry on playing Premier League football. Let's wait and see. </p><p><img alt="Teemu Pukki 3 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c74eb3a66506ca3d478dc0c3b5d95c0af56ba82f.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong><h2>Strong season from the Hammers</h2></strong></p><p>They won't be playing Champions League football next term but it's been a pretty good season for West Ham. </p><p>They're another side who didn't buy particularly expensive players last summer and it's credit to David Moyes that he's considerably improved a lot of them with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and <strong>Michail Antonio</strong> coming to mind straight away. </p><p>Antonio has admittedly gone off the boil somewhat of late, not scoring in West Ham's last 14 matches and only playing 19 minutes last week. That <strong>14-game run</strong> without scoring is his longest in the Premier League by the way, as Opta remind us. </p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <path id="_x31__1_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M93,30.9H46c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#028433;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l4.3,3.9l5.1-4.4l-2.6-2.2c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10 h50c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l-1.6,1.7l4.6,4.8l3.6-3.9v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Regular_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 s30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#75152E;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#75152E;" d="M89.8,8l-5.2,6.2l5.2,4c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,6-1.8,7.6c-0.6,1.6,6.3-1,6.3-1l-0.6-4.4 L140.2,8H89.8"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#75152E;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#75152E;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_114_"> <path id="Right_8_" style="fill:#C0D7EC;" d="M208.8,108.4l12.1-5.9l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,4.6-1.7,9-4.6,12.7 c2.8,1.2,10.9,4.7,35.7,15.4L208.8,108.4z"></path> <path id="Left_8_" style="fill:#C0D7EC;" d="M89.1,26.9c-2.9-3.7-4.6-8-4.6-12.7l0.1-0.1v0c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5 l12.1,5.9l32.2-66.1C63,38.2,84.6,28.9,89.1,26.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#75152E;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#75152E;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_1_"> <rect id="Right_1_21_" x="180.5" y="107" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.6144 99.2838)" style="fill:#C0D7EC;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_21_" x="26.4" y="88.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -82.2045 87.3403)" style="fill:#C0D7EC;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path style="fill:#75152E;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1C87.1,11.2,84.6,14.2,84.6,14.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M106.2,39.9c0,0-10.4-2.8-17.2-13.6c-5-8-2.6-14.3-2.6-14.3s-1.9,2.2-2,2.6s-0.8,5.6,0.2,8.7 s3.9,8,5.9,10.3s7.9,6.8,7.9,6.8l6.2,3.7l1.4-3.6l0,0v-0.9"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#75152E;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5c0,0,11.9-1.6,17.9-17.1C143,11.2,145.5,14.2,145.5,14.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M123.9,39.9c0,0,10.4-2.8,17.2-13.6c5-8,2.6-14.3,2.6-14.3s1.9,2.2,2,2.6s0.8,5.6-0.2,8.7 s-3.9,8-5.9,10.3s-7.9,6.8-7.9,6.8l-6.2,3.7l-1.4-3.6l0,0v-0.9"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0v-0.1l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.3 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 L84.5,14l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Lyon</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Norwich City vs West Ham United</strong> Sunday 08 May, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-west-ham-united/933041/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>He started the season very brightly but just seems to have run out of gas. With no other out and out striker in the squad and with the former Forest man now 32 and somewhat <strong>injury-prone</strong>, they'll need to bring in some fresh blood upfront in the summer if they're to make progress next season. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198247185"> Out-of-form West Ham are odds-on</a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p>West Ham are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> to win which is probably what you'd expect them to be given they're seventh, playing the side who is rock bottom and who they have a good record against. <strong>Opta </strong>tell us they've won their last the against Norwich, scoring eight and not conceding any in the process. </p><p>But <strong>West Ham</strong> are going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. </p><p>Across their last four games they've lost three and drawn one.</p><p>They don't have the <strong>biggest squad </strong>and when one or two players are somewhat out of form, as is the case with Antonio, they tend to pay the price. </p><p><img alt="Michail-Antonio-head-in-hands-1280.gif" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/45f13d27864ac68b729a24377f5b9985418a07ae.600x347.gif" width="1280" height="740" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>But if backing the Hammers at <strong>odds-on</strong> isn't too appealing, then neither is siding with Norwich in any capacity given they've been poor all season and have nothing to play for. </p><p>Then again, there's nothing wrong with leaving the match odds well alone if nothing stands out. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198247121"> Over/Under 2.5 goals a choice affair </a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p>The over/under 2.5 goals market isn't so easy to decipher. </p><p>It's pretty much evens the pair.</p><p>Nearly half (47%) of West Ham away games have gone overs and for Norwich home games the figure is <strong>64.7%</strong> and that's mostly been because Norwich have taken some real beatings this season at Carrow Road. </p><p>They've conceded 13 goals in their last five games which included conceding three against <strong>Brentford</strong>, Chelsea and Newcastle and four to Man City. </p><p>So you'd think that 'overs' would be the hot favourite here but it isn't. That's because Norwich scored just four goals themselves over those five matches. The other reason is that West Ham have struggled <strong>on the road</strong> of late with just one goal scored across their last four games away from home. </p><p><img alt="David Moyes, West Ham boss.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/David%20Moyes,%20West%20Ham%20boss.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>So it does after all make sense that it's evens the pair. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-west-ham/31405345"> Bowen can contribute</a><a></a></h2></strong></p><blockquote>I really like Betfair Sportsbook's new market where you can back a player to score or assist a goal.</blockquote><p>And few players in the Premier League have been as good as Jarrod Bowen when it comes to doing one of the two. </p><p>He's had an excellent season with <strong>10 goals</strong> and eight assists. </p><p>Now, it's true that he's done most of his hard work at the London Stadium (eight goals, four assists) and it's also true that he hasn't been quite so hot of late.</p><p>But he'll have few <strong>better opportunities</strong> to add to his tally as this one against the worst side in the competition, statistically. Let's remember they've conceded 13 in their last five games so you'd think they'd concede at least one here and that Bowen is more likely to be involved in it than anyone else. </p><p>The 10/11 he grabs a goal or an assist is just about the best bet I can find in a match where there are a lot of uncertainties. <br> <br> <strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-west-ham/31405345"> Antonio in a Bet Builder</a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p>I wonder if David Moyes knows about Antonio's strong scoring record in this fixture. If he does, then he should consider playing him from the start. He's got five goals in his last five against the Canaries with <strong>four of those</strong> coming in the same match the last time they visited Carrow Road. href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> 