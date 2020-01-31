Newcastle v Norwich: Magpies value to devour the Canaries

Newcastle v Norwich

Saturday February 1, 15:00

Bruce's Boys back on track

It's now nearly 12 years since Newcastle United' then manager, Kevin Keegan, walked out following a row over transfers and their controversial owner, Mike Ashley, put the club up for sale for the first time but then took the monumentally bad decision not to bother to meet with Sheikh Mansour. The Sheikh's Abu Dhabi consortium swiftly moved on to Manchester City instead and the rest is history.

Here we are a dozen years down the line with the club up for sale for a third time and rumours are once again rife about a potential takeover, this time by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund. Ashley is universally unpopular with the Tyneside faithful and so too have been some of his decisions - like replacing Rafa Benitez with Steve Bruce - but so far, that one's working out OK.

With so much turmoil off the pitch, Bruce has brought a bit of stability on it. Newcastle traded as short as [1.66] to be relegated after they lost their first two Premier League games under Bruce - at home to Arsenal and away to Saturday's opponents Norwich - although they're far from out of the woods just yet.

The Magpies were in the top half of the table on Christmas Day following a 1-0 home win against Crystal Palace on Dec 21 and they were matched at a high of [15.0] to be relegated but they've slipped back to 14th place since and are generally 7/1 chances to go down now.

Having lost away to Manchester United on Boxing Day, Newcastle lost their next two at St. James' Park too - against Everton and Leicester but they've arrested the slide since the Foxes 3-0 drubbing on New Year's Day and they're unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.

We can't really hold FA Cup draws away at Rochdale and at home to Oxford in high regard but they do know how to scrap under Bruce and they've been the masters of a late rally recently. Their last three Premier League goals have all been scored in the 90th minute or later, earning them a 1-0 win at home against Chelsea and a 2-2 draw away at Everton.

That post- Christmas wobble apart, Bruce's Boys are doing him proud, especially given they currently have 11 players on the treatment table.

Norwich are poor but they're awful on the road

Away wins at Preston and Burnley have seen Norwich progress to the fifth round of the F.A Cup, where they'll travel to either Southampton or Spurs, but their Premier League form has been dismal. They beat a woefully out of form Bournemouth side 1-0 at home two weeks ago but it was hardly a convincing performance.

The Cherries were down to ten men with almost an hour to play when defender, Steve Cook, was dismissed when he handled to make a brilliant save from Ondrej Duda. The resultant penalty was turned in by top-scorer, Teemu Pukki, but that narrow victory is the Canaries sole success in the Premier League in their last 11. They were the only Premier League team not to win a game in December and their 2-0 win at a dire Everton side at the end of November is their only other victory in 19 games, since they shocked everyone and beat Manchester City 3-2 in August.

Now six adrift of West Ham, Bournemouth and Watford, the Canaries are firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and they're trading at just [1.11] in the Relegation market.

Norwich manager, Daniel Farke, has even said they require a miracle and if they are going to stay up, they're going to have to improve their away form dramatically. The Canaries have won just 11 points from their last 81 available in the Premier League and so far this season they've managed to accrue just five.

They're in big trouble and if recent results at St James' are anything to go by, they're not likely to turn it all around on Saturday. Norwich have lost their last six in all competitions away at Newcastle and eight of their last nine, with a Premier League 2-2 draw way back in 2004 the only respite and we have to go all the way back to 1988 for the last Norwich win at St.James' Park - 2-0 in Division one.

Conflicting goals stats cloudy the waters

Newcastle have scored and conceded 12 goals at home and only 42% of Premier League matches at St James' Park this season have produced three goals of more. When Norwich have played away in the Premier League this season, two thirds of their games have seen two goals or less scored so it's no real surprise to see Under 2.5 Goals trading at odds-on but recent history between the two clubs at St James' suggests we should be taking the odds-against about Over 2.5.

There have been as many as 28 goals scored in the last five league meetings between these two and the last couple of matches at Newcastle have seen an incredible 15 scored! The Magpies scored twice after 90 minutes in the Championship at the start of the 2016/17 season to come from behind to win 4-3 and they thumped the Canaries 6-2 the season before when they were both relegated from the Premier League. It's a confusing picture and I'm happy to swerve the market altogether.

Both Teams to Score is odds-on but the onus is most certainly on the visitors to play ball. Games involving Newcastle, home and away this season, have seen both sides find the net 50% of the time and 58% of Norwich matches have seen both teams score but they've only found the net six times on the road all season, and a third of those came in their sole success - the 2-0 win at Goodison Park. If forced to make a selection it would by No at odds-against but I'm more than happy to look elsewhere for a wager...

Magpies likely to inflict more pain on the Canaries

Given Newcastle's excellent record at home to Norwich, and the fact that the visitors have only won five points away from Carrow Road all season (the lowest tally in the league) the Magpies are fair price at around [2.3] in the outright market. I was tempted to keep things simple and just back the home side but the Half Time/Full Time market looks to offer up a bit of value too.

Newcastle have been leading at half time only once all season, 1-0 to Wolves, in a game that finished 1-1. They've been trailing three times and they've been drawing nine times. Given those stats, it's very hard to make a case for backing Newcastle - Newcastle at a shorter price than Draw - Newcastle and the argument for backing Draw - Newcastle is strengthened looking at Norwich's record on the road this season. They're yet to lead but in five of their 12 matches to date they've been level at the break.