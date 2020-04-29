Next Newcastle Manager Betting: Mauricio Pochettino odds-on favourite

The 48-year-old has today been backed into 5/6 to become Next Permanent Newcastle Manager after reports suggested that the former Southampton and Spurs boss is the prospective new owners' number one target to take charge at St James' Park.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham in November, and despite rumoured interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs he is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League.

Big name signings lined up should takeover be concluded

While Steve Bruce is likely to remain in charge of Newcastle until the end of the current campaign, the Saudi-backed consortium behind a £300m takeover of the north east club are expected to want a big-name manager at the helm for the start of next season.

However, there has been plenty of opposition to the takeover in the last week with beIN Sport asking the Premier League to "fully interrogate" the proposed deal while the UK Government has also been urged to take a role.

But should the takeover be completed then a huge transfer budget is expected to temp Pochettino to St James' Park with the likes of Gareth Bale, Philippe Coutinho, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani already being suggested as potential big-name signings.

Should the prospective new owners fail to land Pochettino then former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez could be tempted to return with the Spaniard currently available to back at 5/1 second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Our next Newcastle manager market has become increasingly popular with punters as more details of the Magpies' proposed takeover have emerged and today Mauricio Pochettino has become the clear favourite to become their next man in charge at 5/6.

"The former Spurs boss was behind the likes of Rafa Benitez and Massimiliano Allegri last week at odds of 9/4, but he now leads the way following a flurry of bets in the past 24 hours."

Having funds and guarantees would be key

Speaking last week, Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said: "If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team. If he goes there then it will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

"If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I'm talking about big players as well - I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I'm sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names.

"If the rumours are true, the first thing Pochettino is going to want is a guarantee that they will buy players because he would like to have as many good players as possible at his disposal so that he can achieve the club's goals.

"He has already made his name as one of the best coaches in the world. The question is, does Pochettino actually want to go to Newcastle? When you are connected to names like Real Madrid and Manchester United - and I mean no disrespect to Newcastle - there is a bit of a difference there. The biggest factor that would persuade Pochettino to go to St James' Park would be having the funds to buy players."

