Newcastle v Crystal Palace: Hosts good for a point with goals on the cards

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tuesday February 2, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Weekend win a big boost

Newcastle will be feeling a lot better about life after that 2-0 win at Goodison Park at the weekend. A rare clean sheet, a rare three points away from home and a big boost to their confidence. On the day it was Callum Wilson who got the goals and the plaudits but the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and keeper Karl Darlow more than doing their bit for the cause.

Key to an improved performance for the rest of the season could be the recovery of Allan Saint-Maximin who is only just recovering from Covid and may have to start a couple more games on the bench till being able to start a game. He's their most creative man by a mile in the side and with too many workmanlike players in the team, they need something a bit different from somewhere.

Eagles Still short of a striker

Palace also secured a good win at the weekend, a 1-0 victory at home to Wolves that was typical of how they want to play. Low-scoring games decided by the single goal, or games which don't have any goals at all, suits them just fine.

Eberechi Eza, a real find for them, got the winner and looks a real player with great skill, an eye for goal and a good engine. With him and Wilfried Zaha in the side they can create chances between them but they're still a proven in-form goalscorer light. Then again, so are most teams.

Assuming they stay up and they're looking likely to, that's where they need to make some changes for next year. All three of the ones there could leave if they brought in someone who can get you 12-15 a season. But that's unlikely to happen in this window.

Draw if you're not sure

I'm not sure I'd make Palace favourites here at 2.77/4. Yes, they're four points better off in the league but they're hardly the most reliable side out there. And Newcastle (2.9) have had the better of things at home against Palace, winning 1-0 in three of the last four here in the north east, the odd one out being a 1-0 win for the Eagles back in April 2019.

So I'd take on Palace at that price, also remembering that they haven't won any of their last five. But if you don't want to lay a 2.77/4 shot, go with the draw. 3.412/5 on a stalemate that would suit two evenly-matched sides as the biggest price of the three isn't a bad option.



Stats suggest at least three goals

I was quite surprised to see that Newcastle home games and Palace away ones tend to produce goals.

70% of Newcastle's games have gone over 2.5 goals, as have 60% of Palace's away ones.

So you could make a decent case for gong with 'overs' at 2.245/4, although admittedly, none of the last four here between the two had three or more goals in it.

The game's decent double

With a good recent home record against Palace, a confidence boost after that Everton win and a full squad of players to choose from, I think the hosts can get at least a point from the game. You can get 4/9 on Newcastle/Draw on the Double Chance market and that looks fair.

And I'll chance those 'overs' given the stats for both sides this season suggest this game could have goals again. Both defended very well for their clean sheets at the weekend but that certainly hasn't been the case all season.

Any sort of 2-1, 2-2 or 3-0 is covered by the Double Chance and 'overs' selection and with the double coming to 3.53, aht looks the best bet of a hard game to call.

Wilson, Zaha scorer options but not great prices

That man Wilson is 7/5 to score and isn't that great a price. He may have scored 10 in 19 games but six of those goals came via braces so he's actually only scored in seven games out of 19 which isn't fantastic given that price.

Wilfried Zaha is 9/5 and probably Palace's best goal threat but that's not a particularly good price, either.

Attacking full-back Patrick van Aanholt is generally good for three or four goals a season and this may just be the sort of game he could be eyeing up with a view to notching another. He's 8/1 to score.



