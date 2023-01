Are they back or is winning run false dawn?

Manchester United fans are beginning to dream again after they became the only Premier League club still in four competitions.

The Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the League Cup on Tuesday evening. They watched the following night as their neighbours Man City were dumped out of the competition by Southampton.

United are 1.9310/11 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to go on and win the competition.

Before United get carried away, however, they are 4.57/2 to win Saturday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, while City 1.8810/11 favourites to bounce back with a win.

City thumped United 6-3 at the Etihad in October and, frankly, the scoreline flattered the Red Devils who were 4-0 down at half-time.

There's no doubt United are moving in the right direction, however, with eight wins in a row. Our tactics expert Alex Keble says their form has gone under the radar and recommends backing them at 25/1 to win the Premier League title.

Betfair ambassador Patrice Evra, who knows what it takes to win a Manchester derby, will make his prediction for the match and we'll have an in-depth preview with tips, Opta stats and more vital info.

Ten Hag odds-on to end trophy wait this season

If you want to get really carried away by Erik ten Hag's quiet revolution at Old Trafford then the Red Devils are 750/1 to complete an historic quadruple.

More realistically, it would be a huge achievement for the Dutchman, who today sealed the loan signing of his countryman Wout Weghorst, to achieve a Premier League top four finish 1.584/7 and win a trophy in his first season in England.

Weghorst is perhaps the most surprising transfer of the window so far but there is no doubt he will add a different dimension to an attack that has benefited from Marcus Rashford's 15 goals this season.

It's been six long years since United's last silverware - the Europa League which they won under Jose Mourinho - but they are 2/5 to win at least one trophy this season.

They are 13/2 to complete a League Cup and FA Cup double after drawing Reading in the fourth round of the latter.

Next month they will play Barcelona in the Europa League first knockout round and that tie, like Saturday's derby, will be a measure of their progress under Ten Hag.

There have been many false dawns at Old Trafford in recent years and United backers will be hoping that their recent improvement is not another.