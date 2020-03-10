Manchester City v Arsenal: Expect a bounce back from the champions

Manchester City v Arsenal

Wednesday, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Mikel Arteta returns to Manchester City in the opposing dugout on Wednesday night with things looking up for his new club.

Gunners on a roll

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 13 in all competitions, while their last Premier League defeat away from home came on November 9 when Unai Emery was still in charge.

Overall, the Gunners have lost only six league matches this season - one less than City - yet they sit only ninth due to a league-high number of draws (13).

Arteta hasn't been afraid to blood upcoming youngsters - Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah have both seen a success under his tutelage - while he has certainly made the team more organised and harder to beat.

It's now five clean sheets in their last seven and if anyone knows the key to blunting City's attack, it should be Pep Guardiola's former assistant.

On Sunday, Manchester United provided a strong template for any team looking to do that, holding City to a season-low tally of just seven shots at Old Trafford. For all their possession, Guardiola's men did little with the ball and could have little complaint about the 2-0 scoreline.

Like Arsenal, United have improved defensively over recent weeks, yet I remain sceptical about the Gunners' ability to stand firm against the league's better teams. And despite their weekend defeat, second-placed City definitely remain one of those.

Defensive concerns

Arsenal's recent run of clean sheets has hardly taken in the most free-flowing opponents. Newcastle, and Burnley were among them, as well as League One Portsmouth, who actually caused some problems.

Everton did likewise - they could easily have scored more than twice at the Emirates - and it's also worth noting that Arsenal's three away defeats so far have come at Liverpool, Leicester and Sheffield United, all of whom currently reside in the top seven.

A look at the recent head-to-head record hardly makes good reading for Arsenal either - they've lost the last six, conceding three goals in five of those matches. They struggled to lay a glove on City in the reverse fixture, losing it 3-0.

The current Arsenal defence, which helped them secure a 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, also has a makeshift look about it with Pablo Mari brought in for his debut at the weekend and the rarely-reliable Sokratis shifted over to right-back where Hector Bellerin remains injured.

While West Ham may have been unable to capitalise, a City side, from whom a reaction should be expected, will likely relish having a go at such a backline, one which also includes the still-raw Saka, whose game has been lauded for its attacking qualities, although questions remain about the youngster going the other way.

Pep's priorities

Several City changes can be expected here with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva and Benjamin Mendy all likely starters having been on the bench at Old Trafford. Kevin de Bruyne is also fit again after a shoulder problem.

It was notable that prior to the derby game Guardiola clearly stated his priority now was cup success as he name-checked forthcoming ties against Real Madrid and Newcastle as games he was working towards.

He revealed he planned to give all of his squad game-time before those crunch clashes, a period which takes in this game and Saturday's at home to Burnley.

That could mean a long-awaited return for Leroy Sane after injury. He trained with the squad on Monday and could make the bench, another reason for that Arsenal defence to be wary.

Arsenal's recent form means a case can be made for backing them in the double-chance market at [3.65]. City have certainly been lacking at the back and their defensive glue, Aymeric Laporte, will again be missing here.

Hosts hot favourites - again

Yet City freshening up their line-up with big names, in a way that Arsenal won't be able to, should be a concern to a side whose recent run has certainly been aided by some softer fixtures.

Their record against the league's best - and Liverpool, City and Leicester have clearly been those teams this season - is a worrying one. In the three games they've played against those sides, Arsenal have failed to pick up a point, scoring once and conceding eight.

Sadly, despite City's clear steps back this season, they remain extremely short for virtually every game they play.

Back City - but Gunners can score

You'll only get [1.37] here about the home team winning the game so the best way to get with them looks to be to back them to win with both teams scoring at [2.62].

In nine home games against sides currently in the top 14, City have conceded in eight with only Sheffield United failing to score.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pictured) and Nketiah in their ranks, the Gunners carry a threat which should trouble a shaky home defence. In Arteta's 15 games in charge, only Burnley have kept them out.

This looks the best way to grab some value from the game.

It's certainly better than backing over 2.5 goals - a bet which has regularly delivered in both sides' matches this season - at [1.44].

Both teams to score can be backed at a more-appealing [1.72]. That shouldn't be completely ignored, but the bigger price involving a City win is more tempting.

Opta fact

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League starts against Arsenal (four goals, two assists), netting a brace in a 3-0 win at the Emirates earlier this season.

