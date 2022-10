Manchester City are heavy odds-on to retain their Premier League title so Betfair have opened special markets on the extraordinary heights Pep Guardiola's men could reach in the process of becoming champions this season.

City play Copenhagen in the Champions League tonight and our match previewer has found a way that he thinks you can profit by backing the Blues to run riot again.

After all, it's only days since they walloped Manchester United 6-3 in the derby and Reds boss Erik ten Hag has since thanked City for his team's football lesson. A hell freezes over moment if ever there was one.

But long term, how many extraordinary feats can they achieve in 2022/23? Will they run out of steam or can they keep firing all the way to next May?

Ton of points is 11/4

The odds indicate there will be no let up from City and they are 11/4 to at least equal their own record points tally of 100 (achieved in 2017/18).

They are 8/11 to accumulate 90 points and Kevin de Bruyne is the same price to break the assists record of 21 (he has eight already).

He's 7/1 to clock up 30 or more assists.

Erling Haaland looks like a man determined to smash every record going and you can read about the odds on his own specials markets here.

Second team ever to go unbeaten?

What about an unbeaten season for City? They are the only side not to lose so far this term, so if you think they can equal Arsenal's achievement of 2003/04 you can back the Blues at 16/1 to go all 38 games without losing.

Records are all very well, and we know Pep Guardiola is keen for his side to break them, but what he wants more than anything is to win the Champions League this term.

City go into tonight's match having won two out of two (their last outing, a 2-1 win over Dortmund, was settled by Haaland's sublime volley lest we forget) and as 3.259/4 favourites on the Exchange. Winning the competition for the first time this season is their top priority.