To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Man Utd v Wolves: Draw looks best at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to settle for a point
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Join today
View market

The battle for a Champions League spot continues at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Dave Tindall previews the live showdown...

"Solskjaer tends to get his tactics right against the better teams and Wolves are certainly in that class now. But, equally, the visitors are a handful against the big names as shown by taking six points off Manchester City this season. I can't see there being much in this so the stalemate appeals."

1pt Draw in Man Utd v Wolves at [3.4]

Man Utd v Wolves
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Premier League

United still up and down

Manchester United's fluctuating season was probably summed up in their midweek League Cup semi-final, second leg clash away to Manchester City.

On the one hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men deserve credit for winning 1-0 and claiming victory at the Etihad for the second time this season.

On the other, a 3-1 defeat from the first leg meant they crashed out. Ultimately it wasn't good enough and that seems to sum United up. Ultimately, nearly getting to a final and sitting fifth in the table is not good enough.

Ahead of this one they're just a point ahead of Sheffield United in eighth. And the Red Devils' tally of 34 points is less than half of Liverpool's. That's how wide the gap has become.

To give it some historical context, it's their worst total at this stage of a season since 1989-90 (25 points) when they went on to finish 13th.

United have won just half their 12 Old Trafford League games this season and last time they were embarrassed 2-0 by Burnley.

Wolves' form figures don't tell full story

There's a feeling that Wolves have already played about 100 games this season due to their early involvement in the Europa League.

But they've only played three more matches than United - 41-38 - and have had a nice rest ahead of this one having not been in action since giving runaway leaders Liverpool a right old game a week last Thursday.

On bare form, they look as if it's becoming a struggle as Wolves have won just one of the last seven and that was only after coming from 2-0 down at Southampton.

But of those other six games, two defeats were to Liverpool while they also slugged it out twice with United themselves in the FA Cup which gives us some useful recent head-to-head form.

The first meeting at Molineux resulted in a goalless draw before United edged the replay 1-0.

And anyone who watched them push Jurgen Klopp's men all the way will know that Wolves aren't exactly struggling. There's plenty of vibrant football coming from Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

United clear favourites

Both these sides are locked together on 34 points after 24 games which suggests parity.

However, home advantage means Man Utd are favourites at [2.28] while Wolves can be backed at [3.65].

The Draw is [3.4] and that certainly appeals on what we've seen when these too have clashed this season.

They played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in August, drew 0-0 in the FA Cup at Molinuex before Juan Mata's 67th-minute strike settled the replay.

Last season? A 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and a pair of 2-1 wins for Wolves (FA Cup again) at Molinuex.

Solskjaer tends to get his tactics right against the better teams and Wolves are certainly in that class now. But, equally, the visitors are a handful against the big names as shown by taking six points off Manchester City this season.

I can't see there being much in this so the stalemate appeals.

Chance to cash in on Wolves' tenacity

As well as backing the basic draw price, I'll also have a point on Man Utd/Draw in the Half Time/Full Time market at [14.5].

The thinking is simple. Wolves have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other team this season (17 of 24). However, they've also won a league-high 18 points from losing positions so they respond impressively.

Note that Man Utd/Draw landed in this very fixture last year and also at Molineux in the 1-1 draw back in August so Wolves fighting back after the break has been a feature of their recent clashes.

2.5 Goals market reflects recent meetings

With results of 1-1, 0-0 and 1-0 in their three games this season, it's no surprise to see that Under 2.5 Goals is the clear favourite at [1.72].

Overs is [2.26].

Both teams to Score is a pick 'em at [1.94] and there's a bit of evidence for 'No'.

That's landed in two of their three head-to-heads this season while United have failed to score in seven of their 24 Premier League games this season, equalling their total from the whole 2018-19 campaign.

In addition, United have drawn a blank in three of their last four Premier League matches, including each of the last two.

However, I need BTTS for my Man Utd/Draw bet to land so I'll leave it alone.

Traore appeals in scorer market

His historical record in front of goal is poor but Adama Traore is clearly a player showing a rapid rate of improvement in his final product.

The Spaniard likes the big teams. He scored twice at Manchester City, netted against Spurs and City again in December and was so close to getting on the scoresheet against Liverpool.

The speed merchant got rave reviews from Jurgen Klopp again and at [5.9] he's worth a punt to find the net.

Opta Stat

Manchester United have lost just two of their last 60 home league games in February (W42 D16), losing against Middlesbrough in 2004 and Man City in 2008.

Dave Tindall's P/L, 2019/20

Staked: 82.5pts
Returned: 92.39pts
P/L: +9.89pts

Recommended bets

1pt Draw in Man Utd v Wolves at [3.4]
1pt Man Utd/Draw at [14.5]
1pt Adama Traore to Score at [5.9]

English Premier League: Man Utd v Wolves (To Score)

Saturday 1 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Anthony Martial
Mason Greenwood
Daniel James
Tahith Chong
Juan Mata
Angel Gomes
Jesse Lingard
Andreas Pereira
Fred
Harry Maguire
Nemanja Matic
Diogo Dalot
Brandon Williams
Luke Shaw
Victor Lindelof
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Raul Jimenez
Benny Ashley-Seal
Pedro Neto
Adama Traore
Diogo Jota
Morgan Gibbs-White
Matt Doherty
Ruben Neves
Ryan Giles
Romain Saiss
Leander Dendoncker
Joao Moutinho
Willy Boly
Jonny
Max Kilman
Ryan Bennett
Conor Coady

English Premier League: Man Utd v Wolves (Half Time/Full Time)

Saturday 1 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man Utd/Man Utd
Man Utd/Draw
Man Utd/Wolves
Draw/Man Utd
Draw/Draw
Draw/Wolves
Wolves/Man Utd
Wolves/Draw
Wolves/Wolves

English Premier League: Man Utd v Wolves (Match Odds)

Saturday 1 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man Utd
Wolves
The Draw

Dave Tindall,

More Premier League

Read past articles