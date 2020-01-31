Man Utd v Wolves: Draw looks best at Old Trafford

Man Utd v Wolves

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

United still up and down

Manchester United's fluctuating season was probably summed up in their midweek League Cup semi-final, second leg clash away to Manchester City.

On the one hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men deserve credit for winning 1-0 and claiming victory at the Etihad for the second time this season.

On the other, a 3-1 defeat from the first leg meant they crashed out. Ultimately it wasn't good enough and that seems to sum United up. Ultimately, nearly getting to a final and sitting fifth in the table is not good enough.

Ahead of this one they're just a point ahead of Sheffield United in eighth. And the Red Devils' tally of 34 points is less than half of Liverpool's. That's how wide the gap has become.

To give it some historical context, it's their worst total at this stage of a season since 1989-90 (25 points) when they went on to finish 13th.

United have won just half their 12 Old Trafford League games this season and last time they were embarrassed 2-0 by Burnley.

Wolves' form figures don't tell full story

There's a feeling that Wolves have already played about 100 games this season due to their early involvement in the Europa League.

But they've only played three more matches than United - 41-38 - and have had a nice rest ahead of this one having not been in action since giving runaway leaders Liverpool a right old game a week last Thursday.

On bare form, they look as if it's becoming a struggle as Wolves have won just one of the last seven and that was only after coming from 2-0 down at Southampton.

But of those other six games, two defeats were to Liverpool while they also slugged it out twice with United themselves in the FA Cup which gives us some useful recent head-to-head form.

The first meeting at Molineux resulted in a goalless draw before United edged the replay 1-0.

And anyone who watched them push Jurgen Klopp's men all the way will know that Wolves aren't exactly struggling. There's plenty of vibrant football coming from Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

United clear favourites

Both these sides are locked together on 34 points after 24 games which suggests parity.

However, home advantage means Man Utd are favourites at [2.28] while Wolves can be backed at [3.65].

The Draw is [3.4] and that certainly appeals on what we've seen when these too have clashed this season.

They played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in August, drew 0-0 in the FA Cup at Molinuex before Juan Mata's 67th-minute strike settled the replay.

Last season? A 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and a pair of 2-1 wins for Wolves (FA Cup again) at Molinuex.

Solskjaer tends to get his tactics right against the better teams and Wolves are certainly in that class now. But, equally, the visitors are a handful against the big names as shown by taking six points off Manchester City this season.

I can't see there being much in this so the stalemate appeals.

Chance to cash in on Wolves' tenacity

As well as backing the basic draw price, I'll also have a point on Man Utd/Draw in the Half Time/Full Time market at [14.5].

The thinking is simple. Wolves have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games than any other team this season (17 of 24). However, they've also won a league-high 18 points from losing positions so they respond impressively.

Note that Man Utd/Draw landed in this very fixture last year and also at Molineux in the 1-1 draw back in August so Wolves fighting back after the break has been a feature of their recent clashes.

2.5 Goals market reflects recent meetings

With results of 1-1, 0-0 and 1-0 in their three games this season, it's no surprise to see that Under 2.5 Goals is the clear favourite at [1.72].

Overs is [2.26].

Both teams to Score is a pick 'em at [1.94] and there's a bit of evidence for 'No'.

That's landed in two of their three head-to-heads this season while United have failed to score in seven of their 24 Premier League games this season, equalling their total from the whole 2018-19 campaign.

In addition, United have drawn a blank in three of their last four Premier League matches, including each of the last two.

However, I need BTTS for my Man Utd/Draw bet to land so I'll leave it alone.

Traore appeals in scorer market

His historical record in front of goal is poor but Adama Traore is clearly a player showing a rapid rate of improvement in his final product.

The Spaniard likes the big teams. He scored twice at Manchester City, netted against Spurs and City again in December and was so close to getting on the scoresheet against Liverpool.

The speed merchant got rave reviews from Jurgen Klopp again and at [5.9] he's worth a punt to find the net.

Opta Stat

Manchester United have lost just two of their last 60 home league games in February (W42 D16), losing against Middlesbrough in 2004 and Man City in 2008.