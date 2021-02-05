Man Utd v Everton: Toffees can bring hosts back to earth

Man Utd v Everton

Saturday, 20:00

Sky Sports Main Event

Follow that...! United come in on back of 9-0 win

Manchester United appeared to have shaken off their reputation as a two steps forward, one step back (or variations of that cliche) team.

But it still lurks and their last three results have taken it to new extremes.

First, there was the hard-to-imagine 2-1 home defeat against basement boys Sheffield United. Then that was followed by a rather stale 0-0 draw at Arsenal, making it five points lost in two games and allowing neighbours Manchester City to go past them.

What could have been a tricky next game then turned into an absolute rout as they smashed Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford. Okay an early sending off helped but even so!

That was certainly good for the goal difference although it's still only +19 to City's +26 and their Manchester neighbours are three clear with a game in hand.

Pep's men are on a roll although a trip to Liverpool could present a problem weekend. And, in theory, United could end the weekend locked with them on 47 points.

Those with good memories may recall United beating Ipswich by that same 9-0 scoreline in the 1994/1995 season. What did they do in their next game? Eked out a 1-0 win at Wimbledon thanks to a Steve Bruce goal.

Like a golfer who shoots a 62 on day one, it's hard to follow up the previous high next time so pro-United punters need to be careful.

Toffees sticking to coat-tails of leaders

After their flying start to the season, a hat-trick of defeats in late October/early November suggested Everton would fall away quite quickly.

They've still thrown in some poor results such as the 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle but they start the weekend in sixth place.

That appears an Everton place to be but, notably, they have two games in hand. If - and, yes, it's an if - they win both, that would take them above neighbours Liverpool and level on points with third-placed Leicester.

In other words, Everton have a shot at a top-four finish.

Fuelling that is some impressive away form. Their tally of seven road wins is one more than leaders Manchester City have managed and the latest came in impressive style at Elland Road in midweek.

Everton have now taken 12 points out of 12 in their last four away games, notching up wins at Leicester, Sheffield United, Wolves and Leeds. Their haul of seven also includes a 1-0 success at Spurs on opening day.

United look short given overall home record

Yes, they beat Southampton 9-0 but two of the last three Premier League sides to visit Old Trafford went away with victory. That was Sheffield United in the Premier League and Manchester City in the FA Cup.

United's home record of won five, drawn two, lost four is that of a mid-table side so this looks a trappy fixture.

Man Utd are 1.574/7 to bank all three points while Everton are 76/1 to take victory. The Draw is 4.47/2.

United have won both head-to-heads this season - a 3-1 in the Premier League and a 2-0 in the EFL Cup. Both were at Goodison however.

Last season's league games were both drawn 1-1, as they were in 2016/17. And in April 2019 Everton won 4-0 on Merseyside so a fixture that used to be dominated by United has levelled up a little.

Carlo Ancelotti is a canny manager and very capable of doing what's necessary to get something from this. Taking Napoli to draw 1-1 at a then rampant Liverpool sticks in the memory and the return of main scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come at a good time.

So, let's try the 1-1 draw at an appealing 9.28/1.

Sigurdsson worth a punt on Same Game Multi

There's one Everton player that interests me here and I'm hoping Ancelotti has read the history books and includes him.

In 2017, Gylfi Sigurdsson became the first player to score in three consecutive Premier League away appearances at Old Trafford since Sergio Aguero. Not bad company to keep.

That was in his Swansea days and, adding to the interest in him, he's also found his eye for goal in recent Everton road trips.

He got the second goal in the 2-1 triumph at Leeds and also bagged the winner at Sheffield United on Boxing Day. It means he's scored in two of his last three away games.

I'm going to head to the Same Game Multi and pair him with a stalemate. Gylfi Sigurdsson to score and The Draw comes out at 25.14.

I'll also play Sigurdsson anytime as a single at 11/2.

Unders makes appeal

United smashing nine last time may have exaggerated the Over/Under market.

Overs is the clear favourite at 1.75/7 but should it not be a little closer to the Unders of 2.245/4?

Three of their last four head-to-heads featured less than three goals, as have three of Everton's last five away matches.

There's certainly scope to play the Unders.