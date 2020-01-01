Liverpool v Sheffield United: Reds to win to nil an attractive option at odds-against

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Thursday January 2, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Klopp a magician

It's been a truly remarkable last 12 months for Liverpool. First the unlikely run to the Champions League final that they went on to win and then their start to the 2019/20 Premier League, which is now very much theirs to lose.

Jurgen Klopp deserves most of the credit of course with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane among the star performers on the pitch.

If it were just about any other opponent in the FA Cup up next, you'd suspect Klopp would play his strongest side here yet again to make sure that league lead isn't shortened and then a slightly weaker side in the Cup.

But with rivals Everton their FA Cup opponents and a double (or treble) still up for grabs, this could be the game where the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Mane or Salah get a breather. Let's wait and see.

A time to reflect on the Blades' achievement

It's highly unlikely Sheffield United will be relegated. And if settling for that seems like a lack of ambition, it's most certainly not something to turn your nose up at.

They were favourites for the drop at the start of the season and they're currently eighth. Ensure survival, splash some cash in key areas over the summer, learn from this season and come back next term stronger and wiser. Ensure survival again and a better finish and you're on your way to staying in this division for quite a few years which, with all due respect, should be United's top priority.

The impressive John Lundstram missed the defeat at Man City at the weekend and is rated doubtful for this one. It would be a big loss for the visitors if he doesn't make it.

A trade on Liverpool could be the smart play

Liverpool are [1.28] and they'll probably go on to win.

But they were pretty fortunate to go a goal up just before the break against Wolves and even more fortunate that Wolves' equaliser on the stroke of half-time was ruled out. United, on the other hand, put up a really good fight away at Man City. If this game follows that sort of pattern, which it could well do, there should be a good chance of securing a profit over on the Exchange.

Lay Liverpool before the off and wait for them to hit about [1.6] before backing them, which you'd think would be the price if it's level at the break. For more on the 'lay-to-back' strategy, check out our how-to guide.

Reds to win to nil

Having said that, if trading isn't your thing, then you have another decent option. Liverpool's defence has looked much better of late after a start to the season where they kept on winning but couldn't keep a clean sheet for love nor money.

The back four plus Alisson that played on Sunday is Liverpool's strongest with Joe Gomez looking more comfortable and composed than either Dejan Lovren or Joel Matip.

It's gone somewhat unnoticed that they've kept seven clean sheets in their last eight matches across Premier League, Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Only against Monterrey in the semi-final of the latter competition did they concede.

United aren't the most prolific scorers at the best of times. Yes, they had a goal ruled out for offside themselves and were desperately unlucky not to score at the end of that Man City game. But I think Liverpool's defence is in a much better place now than City's. With United's main target being to stop the hosts from scoring rather than doing so themselves, the [2.1] on the hosts to win without conceding looks the best value bet of the match.

'Overs' on one, 'unders' on another

Only twice in the Reds' last eight matches in all competitions have there been more than 3.5 goals; a 4-0 win away at Leicester and a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa where they fielded kids and which probably shouldn't count. It's a reflection of their improvement in defence and a more pragmatic approach to their game where it's more about managing leads and closing out wins than it is about entertaining.

As for United, just two of their 22 games all season have had more than 3.5 goals. So under 3.5 goals at ½ looks a pretty confident selection and makes up the first part of a same-game multi-bet.

80% of Liverpool's home games have had over 9.5 corners and so have 50% of United's away games this term. That suggests there's a bit of value about going over 9.5 corners at 8/11 and that completes our double, which comes to [2.54].