Liverpool v Man City: Pep to play it safe in a clash City don't have to win

Liverpool v Manchester City

Sunday 7 February, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Title defence in the balance

Two steps forward and one huge step back for Liverpool sees them hanging onto their title defence by a thread - the Reds are now 18.017/1 to retain their Premier League crown - and needing to get something out of this game with Manchester City just to stay in the battle.

Liverpool's win over City at Anfield last season was decisive, anything other than a win on Sunday may just signal the end of the line with Pep Guardiola's side seven points ahead with a game in hand going into the contest.

He'll have his critics, but Jurgen Klopp has actually done a reasonable job keeping the Reds in the race this far given they've been decimated by injuries, and fatigue told against Brighton with a lacklustre display. Klopp himself said they need to find that spark again.

Knowing what Liverpool will turn up, quite literally, is a problem for this game, as one of Liverpool's new signings Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak could well be thrust into the side to play alongside either Fabinho (if he's fit) or Jordan Henderson.

Klopp would prefer his skipper returns to midfield to offer more thrust in that crucial battle, while goalkeeper Alisson is likely to return after illness and Sadio Mane has been training but will be a late call - he would be a huge addition for the Reds as they look to keep their slim title hopes alive.

A free hit for City?

Three points clear of Man Utd, seven in front of Liverpool with a game in hand on both - life's pretty good for Guardiola after a 20-game unbeaten run and stringing together 13 straight wins has seen them emerge again as the ones to beat.

The actually managed to fly under the radar while Tottenham flirted with a title challenge and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steered Man Utd into top spot, but the cream has risen to the top and they've capitalised on Liverpool's slump to become huge title favourites.

This title charge is a bit different from City though, maybe Guardiola has taken a leaf out of Klopp's book as it's been all about the defence with a rejuvenated John Stones and Ruben Diaz at the heart of it.

They conceded just 13 in the league with six straight clean sheets and are looking a lot more comfortable and content with winning 1-0 than they have done previously.

Without any home fans, and with Liverpool hurting, this is a golden chance for Guardiola to bag his first league win at Anfield and snuff out their title challenge all in one go.

More unwanted records for Reds

City are unsurprisingly favourites for this one at 2.111/10, with Liverpool 3.412/5 but the draw is an interesting shout at 3.613/5 given the visitors don't really need to go and win the game along with their rock-solid defensive capabilities.

Liverpool haven't scored at home in their last three to make it 348 goalless minutes at Anfield, despite having the league's top scorer Mohamed Salah, and if City can secure another clean sheet that'll be the first time in the Reds' history that they've failed to score in four straight home league games.

Guardiola's side played it safe at Anfield before with the home atmosphere being just too much for his side at times, and despite there being no crowd this time their form against the big sides hasn't been the best so he may feel a draw is enough - even though he's not won at the ground in four attempts.

City's poor run at Anfield of one league win in 29 (W19 D9) is also something you can't ignore and while they'd love to be the team to inflict three straight home league defeats on Liverpool for the first time since 1963, that's hardly top of their agenda.

Goals in short supply

The team news is crucial here, if Mane, Alisson and Fabinho can all play then Liverpool will still fancy their chances, without them though it'll be a big struggle and we could see a cagey game.

Even depleted, attack Liverpool and leave space for Salah and he can still do damage, but defend well and recently the Reds have run out of ideas, so City may not go for broke and that brings under 2.5 goals into play at 2.111/10. That's been a result in the last four at Anfield.

The recent stats would point to a City win to nil, but you just can't believe Liverpool will go four home games without a goal, and a 1-1 6.5 just as it was at the Etihad wouldn't be the worst shout in the world.

Raheem Sterling is sat on 99 goals for City and he'd love to reach his century at Anfield, where he's really struggled but will be much more comfortable without the crowd making life difficult for him. He's 6.5 in the first goalscorer market and 2.89/5 anytime after bagging three in his last four.

Ilkay Gundogan has been an unlikely star for City of late, with seven goals and two assists in 12 and an anytime price of 3.7511/4 looking nice when he's also likely on penalty duty.

With six of Liverpool's last eight home games being all square at the break, this again is one where the two sides could well go in level at half time.