Leaky Leicester must improve

I've always been a firm believer in that 'the table doesn't lie'. But after just six or seven games of the season you can at least make some exceptions.

Right now, and statistically, Leicester are the worst team in the Premier League. They sit rock bottom of the table, three points adrift of the team immediately above them, and they've conceded more goals than any other team in the division.

But are Brendan Rodgers' men really the worst team in the Premier League? I'd wager no, and that the Foxes will pull away from the drop zone with relative ease as the season goes on.

Leicester have so much quality going forward that it's impossible not to see them scoring goals regularly. In fact, only seven teams in the Premier League - four of whom are Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham - had scored more goals than the Foxes going into this weekend's fixtures.

But defensively they're a shambles right now. Four against Arsenal, five against Brighton, six against Spurs - they are conceding goals at an alarming rate and that needs to improve far sooner than later.

Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns and can welcome back Dennis Praet who has recovered from a foot injury, though striker Patson Daka has an unspecified virus and will need monitoring.

Early season optimism petering out for Forest

Four points - it really should have been six - from their opening three games was a good return for newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, but it's all gone a bit stale since then.

In reality, defeats to Tottenham and Manchester City were to be expected, but home defeats to fellow promoted sides Bournemouth and Fulham were big blows, meaning Forest have now lost four on the spin, conceded 14 goals in the process, and sit second bottom of the table.

Much has been said about Steve Cooper's mass of new signings, and while Forest had to improve their squad to have any chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, you do wonder if the club has pushed the boat out a little too far on the recruitment side.

It's going to be almost impossible to keep every new face happy, but far more importantly, it may take time for Cooper to gel a team good enough to move them up the table.

Cooper looks set to be forced into at least one change on Monday night with influential defender Scott McKenna a big doubt after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty. Morgan Gibbs-White is also a slight concern after injuring his ankle while with the England U-21 squad.

Foxes favourites for the win

Leicester can be backed at 1.84/5 on the Exchange to claim all three points with Forest available to back at 4.77/2 and the Draw at 4.216/5.

They've played 14 league games between them this term, winning just a single game - Forest beatening a then out-of-form West Ham 1-0 - so it's difficult to have confidence in either side winning on Monday night, though I do understand the Foxes being favourites.

They have home advantage, score regularly, and in Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy they will arguably have the best four players on the pitch.

To be honest, a price of 1.84/5 about an out-of-form team that concedes goals for fun isn't my cup of tea when looking for a single bet, so I'll pass. I do expect a home win though, and will include a Leicester victory in a Bet Builder.

Going for goals the logical choice

I dare say the first place most punters will look when considering a bet for this game is the Goals markets. Statistically, it's a no-brainer.

Games featuring Forest this season have averaged 3.28 goals per game. For Leicester it's a staggering 4.57 goals per game. Forest have conceded an average of almost 2.5 goals per match this term, the Foxes have conceded over 3 goals per match.

You'd normally expect to see the above numbers over a two or three game period. To get them over seven games is a clear pattern, and one that tells us that both teams are capable of scoring one or two, but they're just as likely to concede two or three.

Over 2.5 Goals can be backed at 1.728/11 - I expected a tad shorter to be honest - while Over 3.5 Goals is trading at around 2.8415/8. I'll make the latter my best bet of the game.

As always in a local derby, both teams will go all our for the points. Forest will look to win as many corners and free-kicks around the box as they can, knowing Leicester's major weakness is defending set-pieces. Don't be surprised if they get some joy from this tactic.

Going the other way the Foxes will look to turn the ball over and hit Cooper's men on the counter-attack, and in the likes of Barnes, Maddison and Vardy they have enough quality to cause plenty of damage against a fragile defence.

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.84

Include Vardy in a Bet Builder

This could be the perfect game for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

I've only seen Forest once live this season, and although I thought they performed well, they played right into the hands of Tottenham in a 2-0 defeat. Expect something very similar on Monday night.

Forest are likely to have most of the possession, but I can see Rodgers' men doing more damage when they attack, especially if they can turn the ball over quickly and hit their opponents on the counter.

Despite his advancing years Vardy is sitll one of the quickest strikers in the Premier League, and he'll look to exploit any space behind the Forest defence. He'll also be on penalty duty in what could be a fiercely contested local derby.

I fancy Vardy will get on the scoresheet and will combine that option with a Leicester win and Over 2.5 Goals in a Bet Builder that pays 3.259/4.