Leeds looking for more home comforts

Leeds have made a solid start to the campaign and despite playing one game fewer than 14 of their rivals, they went into the international break in 11th spot.

That healthy position is down to their form at Elland Road where they've accrued seven of their eight points.

Jesse Marsch's side beat Wolves 2-1 on the opening weekend, thumped Chelsea 3-0 and fought back from an early goal to finish 1-1 with draw specialists Everton.

Due to the postponement of fixtures (v Nottingham Forest and Manchester United) and that international break, this will be their first game in almost a month, a highly unlikely scenario at this time of the season.

Leeds will have been chomping at the bit to get out there again after succumbing to a 5-2 loss at Brentford on September 3 but the upside of being forced to kick their heels is that key players have been allowed the chance to recover from injury.

That means Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Rodrigo should all be available again.

Villa turn attention to road form

Steven Gerrard was fronting up, being honest and saying all the right things but Aston Villa's results were starting to become a concern.

After defeat at Arsenal made it four defeats out of five to start the campaign, another loss beckoned when Erling Haaland put champions and title favourites Manchester City 1-0 up at Villa Park.

However, a well-taken goal from Leon Bailey gave Villa a welcome point and they took another positive forward step by grinding (and it certainly was a grind) out a 1-0 home win over Suthampton last times.

That means Villa's home and away form is even more extreme than Leeds's: they have seven points and all seven have come on their own turf.

Add in last season and Gerrard's men have lost their last four away Premier League games so it's a slide they need to halt.

Villa have also had more players away on international duty and a packed Elland Road - the atmosphere surely lifted by a late afternoon kick-off - is a tough place to go.

Leeds fancied for three more home points

Leeds are 2.447/5 to make it 10 points out of 12 at Elland Road this season.

Aston Villa are 3.1511/5 to return south with all three points while The Draw is 3.613/5.

Villa have won their last two away league games at Leeds and won the corresponding fixture 3-0 last season.

That was Marsch's first home game as manager and came at a time when many Leeds fans were still mourning the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

Some still are on a certain level but Marsch, with his boundless energy and enthusiasm, has done a brilliant job in getting the fans onside. It was a thankless task but somehow he's managed it.

Marsch won't have forgotten that sour start to his life in the Leeds dugout and this is a great opportunity to show the supporters how far the team have come since that 3-0 defeat last season.

At the time, it was Leeds' sixth straight Premier League defeat.

For now, it seems that both teams are far better trusted at home and that adds to the feeling that Leeds are the bet at 2.447/5.

BTTS expected to land

Villa have been involved in two 1-0s in their last four matches - home games against West Ham and Southampton - while they've managed just two goals on the road.

But the market expects the two goalkeepers to be fishing the ball out of their nets at some point and Both teams to Score is just 1.695/7. 'No' looks more attractive at 2.3811/8.

It's closer in the Over 2.5 Goals market, with three or more at 1.845/6. Under 2.5 is 2.1411/10.

Harrison a Bet Builder option

I fancy Leeds but who scores the goal(s)?

Rodrigo made a flying start to the season but is coming back from a shoulder injury.

And a bet on Bamford is based on reputation rather than any recent evidence as he's yet to score in 2022 due to all his injury absences.

Jack Harrison has five Premier League goals in his last 15 appearances so could be worth a look as an anytime scorer at 4/1 on the Sportsbook.

Harrison to score in a Leeds win is just over 7.06/1 on the Bet Builder.

Opta stat

Only Brentford (4) have scored more goals from high turnovers in the Premier League this season than Leeds (3), although only Liverpool (28) and Manchester City (29) have had fewer high turnovers against them than Aston Villa (38).