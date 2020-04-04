Harry Kane Next Club Betting: Man Utd should be shorter to land Spurs star

Harry Kane has sparked speculation regarding his future in a revealing interview this week.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live, Kane spoke out about his future at Tottenham and said: "I'll always love Spurs, but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it."

So with the season currently suspended, has Kane perhaps played his last game for Tottenham? There's no doubt that there would be plenty of clubs that would love to have Kane in their ranks, but there are several complications which could see the England captain remain at Spurs.

Kane's loyalty and Tottenham's negotiating position

Kane has undoubtedly been loyal to Spurs. He could have easily tried to force a move some time ago, when some of the world's biggest clubs would have been happy to smash the transfer record to sign him.

Instead he signed a six-year contract in 2018, which still has four years to run. That puts Tottenham in a strong negotiating position and any club that are interested in buying Kane, would have to pay a huge amount of money.

With Kane due to turn 27 in July and with an increasing tendency to get injured, you have to question whether even the most interested clubs will think that this is the time to negotiate with Spurs. Younger players such as Erling Braut Haaland or Kylian Mbappe could be more attractive propositions.

There is also the fact that when Kane's comments are viewed in context, they're far from a declaration of wanting to leave with immediate effect. Tottenham should instead look at this as a warning. Kane wants to see signs of progress from the club.

Champions League qualification is key to Kane's future

When the season was suspended, Spurs were eighth, some seven points away from fourth placed Chelsea and four away from Manchester United in fifth. With Manchester City appealing against their ban from European football and the future of the 2019-20 season up in the air, Tottenham are still in with a chance of playing in the Champions League next season, though their best hope could be for the domestic campaign to be cancelled and the qualifiers from 2018-19 to be granted a place again.

Should Spurs fail to make next season's Champions League, then transfer speculation will intensify. The list of clubs in with a realistic chance of buying Kane is a relatively short one.

Madrid the favourites, but Manchester United should be

Real Madrid will be in the market for a striker in the summer. Karim Benzema is 32 and Luka Jovic has not been a success since being signed last year.

The Spanish giants are the 9/2 favourites to sign Kane before 1st September. Yet they have been more heavily linked with the aforementioned Haaland and Mbappe. Kane will certainly be on any list of strikers that Real Madrid draw up, but he might not be top of it.

Manchester United are more likely to favour Kane above other forwards. Their reduced status means that players like Mbappe are out of their reach, while a deal for Haaland broke down in January due to the player wanting a buyout clause inserted in his contract.

United are rated as the second favourites to sign Kane at 11/2, but considering that he represents their best option and they have the money to do a deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side should perhaps be favourites.

Any potential transfer would of course, be reliant on Manchester United qualifying for the Champions League, which is far from a certainty right now.

Don't discount Manchester City

Like, Tottenham and Manchester United, Manchester City are in no position to guarantee Champions League football for Kane. What they can offer though is domestic trophies, which Kane's career has lacked. At 14/1, Manchester City might consider Kane if their lack of European action leads to an exodus.

Another club that might be priced too high are Juventus at 33/1. The Italians are desperate to end their Champions League drought and Kane has been linked with the club in recent weeks.