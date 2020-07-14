Golden Boot Betting: Can anyone catch odds-on Vardy?

Jame Vardy is [1.37] to win the Premier League Golden Boot award with three matches to play. The Leicester striker has been key to his club's success this season, scoring 23 goals in the League and looking hungrier than ever. At 33, he would be the oldest ever winner.

But Leicester's final three fixtures are among the toughest of any club's in the division. And the team have struggled since the restart, winning only one of their six matches and losing twice, most recently against Bournemouth at the weekend. Although Vardy still managed to get on the scoresheet in the 4-1 drubbing.

Next up for Leicester is a home match against Sheffield United, who have the second best defence in the top flight, followed by a trip to Spurs on Sunday. Jose Mourinho's teams are notoriously difficult to break down and, in four home matches since the restart, they've conceded only twice.

After that, Leicester host Manchester United on the final day of the season for a match which could decide which club finishes in the top four.

Vardy's closest rivals in the race for the Golden Boot are Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [8.8], who's scored 20, Mo Salah [10.5] and Danny Ings [18.5] - both on 19.

In his final three League matches, Aubameyang, who's scored three since the restart, will face Liverpool tomorrow at home, before travelling to Villa Park and playing against Watford on the final day.

Salah should be in the Liverpool attack at the Emirates, although our match previewer isn't expecting a goalfest.

After that, Liverpool host Chelsea and travel to Newcastle, neither of which look straightforward.

Are Ings and Sterling good outside bets?

The reason Ings' odds are longer than the players around him in the scoring charts is surely that he plays for Southampton. But Saints attacked with verve on Monday in their 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, albeit with Ings failing to score, and he will fancy his chances against Brighton on Thursday. An away match against Bournemouth and a home one against Sheffield United follow.

If you want to back an outsider at long odds - and one who plays in arguably the best attack in the country and has scored six goals since the restart, including a hat-trick last time out - then you should consider Raheem Sterling [36.0].

The Man City forward has 17 goals, so would need to go some to overtake Vardy, but with City due to play Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford in their final three fixtures it's not impossible.