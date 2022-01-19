Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 23

The Goalscorer Bet: Diogo Jota - Crystal Palace (A)

It's been a frustrating couple of weeks for Diogo Jota owners, with two blanks in his last four games, but patience is needed. Jota had six shots in the box against Brentford, so it's amazing that he didn't come away from that game with an attacking return.

Liverpool remain in great form, having scored seven goals in their last four games. Jota is the main man in the Liverpool attack right now, given that Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are absent at the African Cup of Nations.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace this week, with Leicester, Burnley and Norwich in the upcoming schedule - all excellent fixtures. Palace have conceded seven goals in their last four games.

Jota is available to back at 11/2 to score two or more goals against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Kevin De Bruyne - Southampton (A)

Kevin De Bruyne is back to full fitness and back in form, having started every single game since mid-December. In that period he's amassed four goals and one assist, becoming the Manchester City midfielder of choice going forward.

Manchester City have one of the best upcoming schedules, with Southampton this weekend followed by clashes with Brentford and Norwich. De Bruyne is ranked second for shots in the last four games with 12, as well of being top for key passes with 11. His goals and assists should continue.

De Bruyne is available to back at 11/10 to assist against Southampton on Saturday.

The Penalty Bet: Raphinha - Newcastle (H)

Leeds United are on the up, having scored six goals in their last two games, with their talisman Raphinha being a key acquisition ahead of their home tie against Newcastle United. He now has 10 attacking returns from 18 starts this campaign, including a goal and an assist in his last four.

He was unlucky to come away with just one assist in the 3-2 victory at West Ham, having created seven chances in that game. Leeds have won four penalties this season, with Newcastle conceding a league high of six penalties. If Bamford remains out, Raphinha will be on spot-kicks.

You can bet on Leeds United to score a penalty against Newcastle at odds of 7/2.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Kieran Tierney - Burnley (H)

Kieran Tierney has been in fine form in recent games, having scored against Norwich and then got the assist for Arsenal's goal against Manchester City. He's started six successive games, keeping four clean sheets over that period.

Provided Burnley have enough players available for this fixture to go ahead, Arsenal are one of the big favourites for a clean sheet this weekend. Only Ederson and Alisson have notched more shut-outs than Aaron Ramsdale this season.

Arsenal are available to back at 11/10 to to win to nil against Burnley this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Jarrod Bowen - Man Utd (A)

Jarrod Bowen is the form player in the Premier League right now, having scored three and created another five goals in his last four games. He's the highest scoring player in the game in this period and sits top for both big chances (7) and big chances created (4) - the attacking returns should continue.

This fixture may look tough on paper, but Bowen got an assist in the reverse fixture and West Ham have managed some surprise victories this season, including against Chelsea and Liverpool. They are higher than Manchester United in the Premier League table and also face Watford and Newcastle in their next four games.

Back Bowen to score against Man Utd at 3/1 in Gameweek 23.



