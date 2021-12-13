Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 17

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Newcastle United (H)

Mo Salah is the obvious place to start this midweek and he's likely to be the overwhelming captain favourite for the visit of Newcastle United. We just have to hope he doesn't get a surprise benching - it wouldn't be out of the ordinary with such a congested schedule.

Salah is in the form of his life, with 14 goals in 16 Premier League games, plus 10 assists. He converted from the spot against Aston Villa last time out. Newcastle United have conceded more penalties this season than any other side, with six.

Salah has a good record against the Magpies, with five goals in eight Premier League games for Liverpool. His record at Anfield is even better, with four in four - he's never blanked. Newcastle have conceded the most league goals this season (34)

Salah is available to back at 7/4 to score two or more goals against Newcastle United this midweek.

The Assist Pick: Raheem Sterling - Leeds United (H)

Raheem Sterling has been overlooked in fantasy terms since cementing his starting berth in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side six gameweeks ago. In that period, he's amassed three goals and one assist, having had five big chances in that spell.

It's his assist threat which is most striking though. He's ranked first for key passes over the last four games with 14, and has been unlucky here: his three big chance creations have yielded just one assist, due to poor finishing from his team-mates.

Sterling is available to back at 15/8 to assist against Leeds on Tuesday.

The Penalty Bet: Cristiano Ronaldo - Brentford (A)

Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals in three starts since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was replaced at Old Trafford and looks to be thriving under Ralf Rangnick. He's top for shots over this period with 14, having had five big chances.

Crucially, we now know that he's first choice penalty taker, having converted from the spot against Norwich. Manchester United have won three penalties this season, only Chelsea have been awarded more spot-kicks in this campaign.

You can bet on Ronaldo to score a penalty against Brentford at odds of 7/2.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Newcastle United (H)

Liverpool have now overtaken Chelsea and Manchester City to rank as the top defence in the Premier League this season, with 10 clean sheets from 16 games. There's hopes of another one this weekend with the visit of Newcastle United.

The Magpies have failed to score in each of their last two Premier League away trips, against Arsenal and Leicester City respectively. Liverpool haven't conceded in three consecutive Premier League games at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the top defender for goal involvement this season, with one goal and seven assists. He's ranked second of all players for key passes (44) and big chances created (9) this campaign.

Liverpool are available to back at 4/5 to to win to nil against Newcastle this midweek.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Jarrod Bowen - Arsenal (A)

Our outside scoring bet this midweek goes to West Ham's Jarrod Bowen as the Hammers visit the Emirates. He could play out of position once again in this fixture, with a central role up front as a strike partner for Michail Antonio.

Arsenal have shown some inconsistency defensively in recent games, conceding three goals against Manchester United and two against Everton this month. Meanwhile, the Hammers have been creating plenty of chances - Bowen created four against Burnley at the weekend.

Back Jarod Bowen to score against Arsenal at 11/4 in Gameweek 17.



