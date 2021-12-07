Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 16

The Goalscorer Bet: Cristiano Ronaldo - Norwich (A)

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked rejuvenated since a change in personnel at Manchester United and there's high expectations of a big performance against Norwich this weekend. Fantasy managers will be hoping he's rested in the Champions League midweek ahead of a busy festive period.

His underlying statistics have improved in recent weeks, with 15 shots in the last four games ranking him top among all players. His four big chances have converted to two goals, a brace against Arsenal. Crucially, it also seems he's the first choice penalty taker for Ralf Rangnick, ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

Norwich have been one of the worst defences in the Premier League this season, conceding a league high of 31 goals. They've conceded just two big chances in their last four games though, so Ronaldo will have his work cut out poaching goals.

Ronaldo is available to back at 3/1 to score two or more goals against Norwich this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Mason Mount - Leeds United (H)

Mason Mount produced another big performance last weekend, after missing some significant game time through illness over the last few weeks. However he's back to his best and in the returns, with a goal and an assist against West Ham.

There's encouragement from his underlying numbers too, where he produced more successful crosses (5) than any other player last weekend. Chelsea are without a clean sheet in their last three games, so we may need to look higher up the pitch for players who can produce those fantasy returns.

Mount is available to back at 5/2 to assist against Leeds on Saturday.

The Penalty Bet: Mo Salah - Aston Villa (H)

It's a rare week off the top billing for Mo Salah, but we simply cannot exclude the highest scoring player in FPL this season. He's still blanked just once this season, which is a remarkable achievement. He's delivered three goals and two assists in his last four games.

Salah has already converted from the spot this season, and opponents Aston Villa have conceded two penalties themselves. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez does have an astonishing record of saving spot-kicks though should Liverpool win one.

You can bet on Liverpool to score a penalty against Aston Villa at odds of 23/10.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Joao Cancelo - Wolves (H)

Clean sheets have been hard to come by for Manchester City in recent weeks, conceding a single goal in three of their last four games. However, their fortunes should improve soon: they've conceded just one big chance over this period.

There's high hopes of a clean sheet this weekend when Wolves visit the Etihad: they are without a goal in their last three games. Cancelo could be the one to also provide an all important attacking return - he's notched five assists in this campaign.

Man City are available to back at 8/11 to to win to nil against Wolves this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Callum Wilson - Leicester (A)

A trip to Leicester looks to be a tough fixture on paper for Newcastle United and Callum Wilson, but with the Foxes conceding 12 big chances in the last four games, the odds ought to be in his favour. Leicester are without a clean sheet over that period, conceding seven goals.

Wilson has been in fine form since being reunited with manager Eddie Howe on Tyneside: he's scored goals in back to back games, having had ten shots in the box in the last four. Crucially, he's also on penalties for the Magpies and Leicester have conceded three this season.

Back Callum Wilson to score against Leicester City at 6/4 in Gameweek 16.



Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code nv8ng6 or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @HollyShand and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on my YouTube channel