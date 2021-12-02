Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 15

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Wolves (A)

Once again, the column has to start with Mo Salah, who is simply unstoppable right now. He's averaging over 10 points per game, with a sensational 22 attacking returns in 14 appearances. We just have to hope that he isn't rested at the weekend - he's played every single minute of Premier League action this campaign.

With just one blank all season, it's hard to bet against Salah. His form on the road has arguably been better than at home, scoring in six of his seven fixtures away from Anfield. He's accumulated 9 goals and 5 assists in that time.

Up next it's a trip to Molineux, against a Wolves side who have kept three consecutive clean sheets. It will be a tough test against the best attack in the Premier League though, with the best player in Salah at the helm. He has two goals and two assists in six league games against them.

Salah is available to back at 4/1 to score and assist at least one goal against Wolves this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Crystal Palace (H)

With Ralf Rangnick at the wheel, we have another important home game for Manchester United as they look to change their fortunes. Bruno Fernandes looks to be an important figure in Rangnick's style of play, which should yield plenty of attacking returns.

At the time of writing, Bruno has three assists for the season, from six big chance creations. He's also top for key passes (38) and just needs more clinical finishing from his team-mates to return even more attacking points. The Eagles coming into this fixture with no clean sheet in three, conceding on average two goals per game.

Fernandes is available to back at 13/8 to assist against Palace on Sunday.

The Penalty Bet: Harry Kane - Norwich (H)

Spurs have their best fixture of the season this weekend, with Norwich travelling to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Kane will fancy his chances for more attacking returns. He has notched five goals in three Premier League games against the Canaries, scoring on every occasion he's faced them.

Norwich have already conceded three penalties this season, so there's hope that Kane will find joy from the spot. However, we have seen a distinct improvement in Norwich's defensive form in recent games, conceding just three goals in their last four games. Meanwhile Spurs have been struggling to convert.

You can bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Brentford at odds of 11/4.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Joao Cancelo - Watford (A)

As the second highest scoring defender in the game, Joao Cancelo remains an enticing prospect this weekend, as Manchester City travel to Watford. They've kept eight clean sheets so far this season and will be looking to make it nine against this newly promoted team carrying plenty of injuries right now.

Cancelo has five assists already this season and looks to be a permanent feature in Pep Guardiola's backline - he's started every single game and has only been substituted once. A knock for Kyle Walker only strengthens Cancelo's game-time security this weekend.

Man City are available to back at Evens to to win to nil against Watford this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Ollie Watkins - Leicester (H)

There's favourable odds for Watkins to score this weekend against Leicester City: it's a fixture which appears tough on paper at first glance, but could be a positive one. Villa have been much improved under Steven Gerrard, scoring five goals in three games. Watkins has scored two of them.

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven't kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 1, conceding two goals per game on average. They are prone to defensive errors and Watkins has that clinical streak to sniff out any half chances. Three of his four goals this season have come at Villa Park.

Back Ollie Watkins to score against Leicester City at 15/8 in Gameweek 15.



