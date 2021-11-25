Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 13

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Southampton (H)

Mo Salah continues to extend his reign as fantasy king this season, after scoring his eleventh goal of the campaign against Arsenal last time out. With his ownership now at 72%, he remains a must-own.

Liverpool's form continues to impress: they've scored 18 goals in their last five games. Salah has a great record against Southampton, scoring seven goals in eight appearances. He blanked in both games last season though.

Salah is on penalties for Liverpool. He's had five big chances in his last four games, converting to four goals. He's also had three big chance creations over the same period.

Salah is available to back at 12/5 to score two or more goals against Southampton this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Emile Smith Rowe - Newcastle United (H)

Emile Smith Rowe has taken a big step up this season and is now a mainstay of the Arsenal attack, contributing both goals and assists. He's in form, with three goals and one assist in his last four starts.

Despite a loss to Liverpool last weekend, I expect Arsenal to bounce back against Newcastle Untied this time out. The Gunners should be able to get another win on the board, with the Magpies without a clean sheet this season.

Smith Rowe is available to back at 5/2 to assist against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Penalty Bet: Ivan Toney - Everton (H)

It's been a painful few weeks for owners of Ivan Toney, but patience prevailed in the end with a goal against Newcastle United. His underlying numbers look promising, with 12 shots in his last four games.

Up next it's an Everton side who are struggling defensively in recent weeks: they've conceded 10 goals in their last four games. Toney will be on spot-kick duty for the Bees in this fixture too.

You can bet on Brentford to score a penalty against Everton at odds of 9/2.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Southampton (H)

Alexander-Arnold continues to justify his price tag, with five attacking returns in his last four starts: one goal and four assists. Liverpool have now kept seven clean sheets this season, only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more shut-outs.

Having already kept clean sheets at Anfield against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal this season, another one against Southampton will be well within their reach. Saints have scored just eleven goals in twelve games this season.

Liverpool are available to back at 7/5 to to win to nil against Southampton this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Christian Benteke - Aston Villa (H)

Christian Benteke's scoring streak has continued with a brace against Burnley last time around and the underlying statistics suggest that these returns can continue. He's had more big chances (7) than any other player in the last four games.

Crystal Palace have been impressive under Patrick Vieira, forcing fantasy managers to rethink their opinions on the Eagles. It will be a tough clash against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side this weekend, but I'm backing Benteke to prevail.

Back Christian Benteke to score against Aston Villa at 9/5 in Gameweek 13.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code nv8ng6 or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

