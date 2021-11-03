Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 11

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - West Ham (A)

There's only one place to start once again this week: Mo Salah is the Premier League top scorer right now, with ten goals. He's failed to deliver an attacking return on just one occasion.

Salah's away form is arguably better than at home right now. He's scored in every fixture on the road, amassing seven goals and four assists.

Salah has nine goals and two assists in eight Premier League games against the Hammers - you have to go back to Spring 2019 for the last time he failed to score against them.

Salah is available to back at 3/1 to score two or more goals against West Ham this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Youri Tielemans - Leeds United (A)

Youri Tielemans has been going quietly under the radar this season, but sits in the top 10 scoring midfielders in the game this season.

He's returned five attacking returns in the opening ten fixtures, having played every minute of action. He's a mainstay in the Foxes side.

Tielemans is ranked second for key passes over the last four games with 12, two of which were big chances created. He's also taken nine shots in the same period.

Tielemans is available to back at 5/1 to assist against Leeds on Sunday.

The Penalty Bet: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Watford (H)

Arsenal have found their groove this campaign and are unbeaten in their last seven games. No European football has certainly benefited the Gunners.

Aubameyang is in good form, scoring three goals in his last five games, and netting an assist. He's returned in every single start at the Emirates the season.

You can back VAR and bet on Arsenal to score a penalty against Watford at odds of 11/4.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Ben Chilwell - Burnley (H)

Chelsea's defence has been very impressive at the start of this season, with seven clean sheets in ten games. Their underlying statistics have improved in recent weeks too.

There's another good chance of a shut-out this weekend against Burnley, who have failed to score on four occasions this season.

Chilwell is never far from registering an attacking return, with three goals in four starts this season. He's top for shots on target (5) among defenders over this spell.

Chelsea are available to back at 10/11 to to win to nil against Burnley this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester City (H)

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the most sold fantasy players going into Gameweek 10 but reminded us all what he can do, with a goal and an assist against Spurs.

It's another tough fixture for Manchester United this weekend, as they host their city rivals, but you can expect Ronaldo to rise to the occasion.

Back Cristiano Ronaldo to score against Manchester City at 17/10 in Gameweek 11.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code nv8ng6 or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @HollyShand and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on my YouTube channel