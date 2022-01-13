Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Double Gameweek 22

The Goalscorer Bet: Harry Kane - Leicester (A), Arsenal (H)

When it comes to captaincy in Double Gameweek 22, given Salah's absence at the African Cup of Nations, Kane will be a popular option. He has the form too to justify it, with three goals in his last four games coming from 18 shots on goal.

Looking at the fixtures, Leicester City's defensive problems continue: at the time of writing, Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) is their only senior defender not flagged in the game, with Leicester conceding eight goals in their last four games. Kane has an impeccable scoring record against Arsenal.

Kane is available to back at 5/1 to score two or more goals against Arsenal this weekend.

The Assist Pick: James Maddison - Spurs (H), Burnley (A)

The Foxes have plenty of injuries in their strike force too, which could pave the way for James Maddison to play an advanced role in the Double Gameweek. He was in great form in December, with four goals in his last six starts.

He's also been providing plenty of chances for his team-mates, with five assists during this period. He created 12 chances during this time, with three of them classified as big chances. One of his opponents, Burnley, have kept just three clean sheets this season.

Maddison is available to back at 4/1 to assist against Burnley on Saturday.

The Penalty Bet: Cristiano Ronaldo - Brentford (A), Villa (A)

Cristiano Ronaldo will be another popular captaincy candidate for the Double Gameweek, with two appealing fixtures on paper. Brentford have conceded eight goals in their last four games, and Villa have conceded six.

Ronaldo had a good December, with four goals in six starts and he played 90 minutes consistently. He did miss out in the Cup in midweek though and remains a doubt for the weekend. United have won three penalties this season and Aston Villa have conceded five - only three teams have conceded more (6).

You can bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Aston Villa at odds of 4/1.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Brentford (H)

While some players have the appeal of a potential 180 minutes this week, don't overlook those star men who have just one game this weekend. Trent has been one of the highest scoring players over December, topping the bonus points tally with 12.

Liverpool have now kept 10 clean sheets this season, with only Manchester City keeping more. Alexander-Arnold tops the chances created charts with 55, with 11 of them big chances created. Surely the stars can align once again this week.

Liverpool are available to back at Evens to to win to nil against Brentford this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Mason Mount - Brighton (A), Man City (A)

It's a tricky pair of fixtures for Chelsea in the double, with Brighton and Manchester City among the top defences in the Premier League this season. Brighton have conceded 20 goals and City just 13. However, Mount will be the key to unlocking their resolute defences.

Mount has seven goals and six assists this season, including an assist against Brighton in their recent fixture in late December. Mount has had 10 shots in his last four games and created 10 chances, which are impressive numbers.

Back Mount to score against Man City at 7/2 in Gameweek 22.



Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code nv8ng6 or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @HollyShand and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on my YouTube channel