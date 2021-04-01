Fantasy Premier League Tips: You know what I mean Harry

The Headline Pick: Harry Kane - Newcastle (A)

The one player I absolutely want in my side this week is Harry Kane. He heads to St James' Park having scored goals in both of the England games he was involved in during the international break, and he's in a three-way battle for the Golden Boot with Mo Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

Kane has 17 Premier League goals and 13 assists to his name this season, with the latter figure being almost as important, given that an assist is only worth one point less than a goal for a forward.

The Tottenham man netted against Villa prior to the internationals and this week he is up against a Newcastle team that haven't kept a clean sheet at home in 2021.

Harry Kane is 5.04/1 to score two or more against the Magpies.

The Budget Pick: Ezri Konsa - Fulham (H)

Aston Villa have been on a bit of a poor run of late, but Jack Grealish is back in training, and his return will aid the team at both ends of the pitch.

Ezri Konsa has scored twice so far this season, and has had five shots on target in total. He is a huge danger from set pieces, and Villa are sixth in the corners won stats this year. They had been higher, but have dropped down a bit with Grealish out of the side. The England midfielder also picks up a huge amount of free kicks, offering even more set piece opportunities.

At the other end of the field, there is plenty of clean sheet potential as Scott Parker's visitors just don't score enough goals. Despite their recent revival, they have failed to find the net in three of their last five.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Brighton (H)

Manchester United host Brighton this week, with the Seagulls having already conceded eight penalties this season. Only two other teams have conceded more, and they are up against a United side that have scored the joint most amount of penalties this season (8).

Bruno Fernandes is the man who takes those spot kicks, and one of those was the winner in the reverse fixture back in September.

A penalty to be scored can be backed at 3.39/4.

The Sleeper Pick: Diogo Jota - Arsenal (A)

The Liverpool midfielder is back from injury, and he has picked up where he left off in December.

During the international break he scored three of Portugal's five goals in the two games he played, and he signed off for Liverpool with their only goal in the 1-0 win at Wolves.

Prior to his absence, he had scored five times in 499 Premier League minutes, to go with four goals in 431 minutes of Champions League action.

That is some strike-rate for a player who is £5.7m cheaper than Mo Salah, and with only 4.9% ownership, those who get back on the Jota-train could be rewarded greatly.

The Wildcard Pick: Wilfried Zaha - Everton (A)

The Crystal Palace forward is back from injury, with 45 minutes against Spurs and then 90 against West Brom. He wasn't involved during the international break, so he should be raring to go against Everton.

Over half of his nine goals have come away from Selhurst Park, and the Toffees have lost seven of their last 11 at Goodison - conceding nine in their last five.

Palace have won two of their last four away, and have scored five in their last four, so I am not concerned about the fact that they are on the road.

The Ivory Coast international is 8.515/2 to open the scoring on Monday.

