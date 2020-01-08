Fantasy Premier League Tips: Liverpool players catch the eye for Gameweek 22 and beyond...

The Headline Pick: Sadio Mane - Spurs (A)

Liverpool are unstoppable this season and will give Jose Mourinho's Spurs side a tough game on Saturday evening. Liverpool have scored in every single game this season, and Spurs have the fewest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this campaign, with just two. The stage looks set for form player Sadio Mane to continue his scoring run.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield, with Mane chipping in with an assist. Harry Kane got the solitary Spurs goals on that day and will be a huge loss for the home team on this occasion, having suffered a significant hamstring injury. Spurs have conceded six goals in their last four games, with plenty of issues at the back.

Mane has delivered fantasy points in his last five consecutive Premier League starts: it's three goals and four assists for him in this spell. He's had nine shots in the box over the last four games, matching other midfielders despite playing one game less. Get him now in preparation for Liverpool's Double Gameweek 24.

Sadio Mane is now available to back at 5/1 to score two or more goals against Spurs this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Raul Jimenez - Newcastle (H)

Wolves relentless schedule caught up with them at the turn of the New Year, with consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Watford, following that gruelling 3-2 win against Manchester City right after Christmas. Expect them to be back on top form after some crucial days off, and favourite Raul Jimenez has two goals and one assist from his last four games.

Up next it's a home game against Newcastle. The Magpies have conceded nine goals in their last four games, plus the most shots of any Premier League side, with 77. A plethora of injuries made their performance against Leicester even more challenging and those problems could impact their performances going forward.

Jimenez has had 14 shots in his last four, only Riyad Mahrez has had more in the same period. He's also high in the shots in the box metric over the same spell with 10. He only played 45 minutes in the FA Cup third Round last weekend and almost grabbed the winner for Wolves, hitting the woodwork from an acute angle.

The VAR Pick: Marcus Rashford - Norwich (H)

It's been a tough week on the road for Manchester United, but expect them to bounce back at Old Trafford this weekend against this Norwich defence. Anthony Martial may have been struck down by a mystery illness, but Marcus Rashford is well placed to be among the goals once again.

Crucially, Rashford is on penalties. No team has won more penalties in the Premier League this season than Manchester United and no side has conceded more penalties than Norwich. It's a perfect storm to back VAR and spot-kick duty this weekend. There were two in the reverse fixture, both saved by Tim Krul from Martial and Rashford respectively.

Rashford has two goals in his last four Premier League games, from three big chances. He's ranked second for shots with 14 and shots on target with seven, over the same period. In the meantime, the Canaries have conceded 52 shots. If Rashford can keep shooting at the same rate, more goals will be on their way.

You can back VAR and bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Norwich at odds of 11/4.

The Sleeper Pick: Raheem Sterling - Aston Villa (A)

Manchester City are being massively overlooked in the Premier League right now, where form coincides with excellent fixtures. The key issue here is that their two main fantasy assets, midfielders Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, are at a comparable price point to Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, who have that looming Double Gameweek.

Sterling has three goals and one assist from his last four starts, with all three goals coming in away fixtures. He's had three big chances over the last four gameweeks, with Manchester City scoring more goals (9) than any other Premier League side over Christmas.

There's plenty of potential from Sterling when considering the opposition: Aston Villa have lost their main man Tom Heaton, who has made 67 saves this season. The Lions have conceded more big chances in their last four games than any other side (13). There will be goals for this City side, with Sterling at the heart of it.

The Wildcard Pick: James Maddison - Southampton (H)

James Maddison is the Wildcard pick, as Leicester face the reverse fixture of their 9-0 demolition at St. Mary's in October. On that infamous night, Maddison was one of the goal-scorers and he is arguably the best fantasy midfielder under £8.0 million. Many sold before his Gameweek 21 fixture against Newcastle, where he scored a goal and grabbed three bonus points.

You would expect Jamie Vardy to be back for this game, but if he was to miss out again, James Maddison would be on penalties too. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have had more big chances in their last four games than Leicester.

Maddison is the key creator at Leicester, with his link-up play with Jamie Vardy being particularly notable. He now has six goals and five assists for the season, with a chance created every 34 minutes. His goal threat has to be considered too, with 50 goal attempts this season, which is actually ahead of Sadio Mane.

James Maddison to score is 21/10 against Sheffield United.

