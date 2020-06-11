Fantasy Premier League Tips: The best value forwards for Project Restart

The Headline Pick: Sergio Aguero (£11.8) - Manchester City

Sergio Aguero's ownership lies at under 20% at present in FPL, but expect to see a big rise in owners before Double Gameweek 30+. This Premier League legend already has 16 goals for the season and is in with a shot of the Golden Boot again.

Despite missing some time through injury this season, it appears that he is still the favoured striker at Manchester City, ahead of Gabriel Jesus and so he should play some part in most games.

Kevin De Bruyne may have wrestled spot kick duty away from the Argentine, but he still carries a huge goal threat. Looking immediately to the double, Sergio Aguero has delivered big points in some of the most recent doubles that Manchester City have had.

The Budget Pick: Raul Jimenez (£8.1) - Wolves

Wolves assets are very appealing for the restart, given their favourable run of games, with only Chelsea in Gameweek 38+ coloured red in the fixture difficulty charts. Investment in their front three is advised for project restart.

Raul Jimenez has to be the standout selection, given his consistent minutes and attacking returns. He's already matched his goalscoring output from his previous campaign, with 13 goals, as well as contributing six assists.

There's a chance that he could be on penalties too, although he does share this responsibility with Reuben Neves. It's West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa up first: Jimenez has scored against two of this opponents already this season.

Wolves are 8/1 to finish in the top four.

The VAR Pick: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.6) - Arsenal

For those managers looking to invest in Arsenal with an eye on their Double Gameweek 30+, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the obvious place to use the budget. He has 152 FPL points this season, Leno is the second highest scoring Arsenal player with 102. This puts in perspective his superiority from a fantasy perspective.

Aubameyang has 17 goals this season and is in contention when it comes to the Golden Boot. He has frustrated fantasy managers at times, positioned on the wing where he is less effective, while the likes of Lacazette and Arsenal's youngsters share a more central position.

Aubameyang is on penalties for the Gunners which will only help his fantasy output. Other than the double gameweek fixture against Manchester City, Arsenal have a kind run of games, so there's hope for plenty of goals as they look to rise up the Premier League table.

The Sleeper Pick: Tammy Abraham (£7.5) - Manchester City

Tammy Abraham had an emphatic start to the Premier League season, but has been the forgotten man in 2020, having missed out through injury. Chelsea are now back to a fully fit squad and have excellent fixtures too.

An opening tie against Aston Villa is a mouth-watering prospect for Abraham owners. He already has 13 goals this campaign. At the start of this season, Tammy bagged seven goals in the opening five games and there's hope that he can replicate that form at the restart.

With rumours that Chelsea are to sign a big name striker in the summer transfer window, Abraham will certainly have a point to prove over the remaining nine fixtures. He's one to consider for Gameweek 30+: he netted 12 fantasy points with a goal and an assist when Chelsea faced Aston Villa earlier in the season.

Chelsea are now available to back at 8/15 to finish in the top four this season.

The Wildcard Pick: Jamie Vardy (£9.7) - Wolves

Jamie Vardy had a quiet start to 2020 by his usual standards, before bagging a brace as a substitute against Aston Villa in the final Premier League game before the hiatus. That put him on 19 goals for the season, two more than any other player.

The fixtures for the run-in are mixed for Leicester, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for Jamie Vardy, who relies on space to unpick defences. That being said, it's Watford and Brighton up first, who Vardy has delivered against this campaign.

The halt in proceedings perhaps came at a good time for Jamie Vardy, who had struggled to maintain his form over the busy festive schedule. If he comes back with a bang, he will be an excellent acquisition for our fantasy sides.

