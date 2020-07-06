Fantasy Premier League Tips: Targeting favourable fixtures for Gameweek 34+

The Headline Pick: Sadio Mane - Brighton (A)

Liverpool's fixture schedule remains appealing as they bask in the glory of a first Premier League title. Fantasy managers will be expecting a marked improvement from the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, under a week ago. We are in the midst of fixture congestion, but you'd still expect Sadio Mane to start here.

He's been unusually quiet since the restart, with just one goal in three appearances at the time of writing. However, his underlying numbers are more encouraging: he has had three shots and created eight chances for his teammates over that spell. He's creating plenty for Mo Salah and the rest of this Liverpool strike force.

Opponents Brighton were jubilant after picking up a crucial three points away to Norwich over the weekend, which puts them eight points clear of the drop zone. They may be focusing on their games against Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley in the last three weeks of the season, as they look to gain another four points to hit the magical 40 point target.

Sadio Mane is now available to back at 5/1 to score two or more goals against Brighton on Wednesday.

The Budget Pick: Mason Greenwood - Aston Villa (A)

While Manchester United assets including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial have seen plenty of transfers in since the restart, it's youngster Mason Greenwood who should be studied. He's much cheaper than the other Reds options, priced at £4.5 million, and his goalscoring output has been impressive.

He's had three consecutive starts in the Premier League, and has scored three goals in those appearances. The quality of his finishing has been most impressive, dribbling past defenders in the box and finishing right in the corners of the goal. The Englishman has a bright future ahead of him, at just 18 years old.

Next up for Manchester United is relegation bound Aston Villa. At the time of writing, they sit in the drop zone and are without a clean sheet since the restart. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland continues to make glaring errors, something which this potent Manchester United attack will look to capitalise on.

The VAR Pick: Willian - Crystal Palace (A)

Willian is now the fifth highest scoring midfielder in FPL, with a whopping 35 points since the restart - that's an average of nearly eight points per game. He's scored four goals in his last three starts, with set pieces becoming his bread and butter. Three of those have been penalties.

It's Christian Pulisic who's largely helping his tally: winning free kicks and penalties in and around the box, which Willian is emphatically converting. With Jorginho firmly confined to the bench, Willian is taking the lions share of these set plays and benefiting hugely from them.

Chelsea have now won seven penalties in the Premier League this season and can boast a 100% conversion rate. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have conceded two penalties this season. The Eagles are without a clean sheet in their last three games, conceding eight goals over that period.

You can back VAR and bet on Chelsea to score a penalty against Crystal Palace at odds of 7/2.

The Sleeper Pick: Son Heung-Min - Bournemouth (A)

Son Heung-Min lies quietly under the radar, with his ownership sitting firmly below 10% right now. At the time of writing, he has two assists since the restart, and is perhaps unlucky not to have come away with more offensive returns. He's had four shots and created five chances over this period.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about Son this week is his fixture. Spurs are the next high profile team to have the pleasure of facing Bournemouth, who look to have given up on their fight for Premier League survival. They showed a bit more ambition in attack against Manchester United, but still lost by a huge margin.

Their defence is looking paper thin, with problems for Steve Cook and Chris Mepham meaning Lloyd Kelly has had to step in at centre-back. They've conceded 12 goals since the restart, an average of three goals per game. Expect Spurs, and Son in particular, to keep that trend going in this game.

The Wildcard Pick: Raheem Sterling - Newcastle (H)

Raheem Sterling completes the set, with Newcastle United visiting the Etihad on Wednesday evening. Selecting Sterling as an FPL asset comes with risk, with Pep Guardiola's rotation becoming increasingly more difficult to predict, in this difficult period of the congested fixture schedule.

Sterling is versatile though. Sergio Aguero is injured, Leroy Sane has gone to Bayern Munich and Gabriel Jesus is struggling for form, so there's plenty of positions where he can slot in. He looked impressive in last week's fixture against Liverpool, netting one goal and two fantasy assists.

Sterling was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Newcastle's form has been mixed since the restart, they've come away with some helpful points, but have conceded a couple of goals along the way, with their setup very much in a transitional phase now.

Sterling, to score is 5/6 against Newcastle.

