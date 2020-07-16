Fantasy Premier League Tips: Selecting starts for Gameweek 37+

The Headline Pick: Marcus Rashford - West Ham (H)

While some team-mates around him have started to look tired, with the brutal schedule catching up with them, Marcus Rashford still looks energised and hungry for goals. It's been a testing time for the Manchester United striker, having scored just two goals since the restart, at the time of writing.

He's not managed to keep up with Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood or Bruno Fernandes in the scoring stakes, but he has been somewhat unlucky so far. Rashford has had six big chances since the restart, second among all forwards behind Harry Kane, and he's been victim to some tight offside calls.

You'd expect him to take the next penalty, although United feature in two more games prior to this one, including their FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Sunday. Hopefully he can avoid injury in this fixture, with fantasy managers preparing for this round of fixtures before press conferences.

Manchester United are now available to back at 4/6 to win and score over 2.5 goals against West Ham on Wednesday.

The Budget Pick: Raul Jimenez - Crystal Palace (H)

Despite a series of gameweeks where he failed to deliver, Raul Jimenez now has four goals since the restart, putting him on an impressive tally of 17 for the season. While the Golden Boot is likely to be just out of reach, it's an impressive total for the Mexican, level with Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling.

His underlying statistics are coming to the fore again, having had six shots in his last two games. Four of those have found the target. They are encouraging signs, with Jimenez managing just one shot, which failed to find the target, in his previous two games.

It was encouraging to see him slot the penalty home against Everton last weekend, although it's likely that this responsibility will be alternated with Reuben Neves throughout the remaining games. Wolves have a whole week off prior to this fixture.

The VAR Pick: Mo Salah - Chelsea (H)

Mo Salah features against his previous employers this week and goals are expected as he returns to Anfield. It's an important day for Liverpool, with the squad expected to lift the Premier League trophy after this game. A win will make those celebrations more jubilant.

Salah grabbed an assist in the reverse fixture and has a habit of scoring in this fixture, with two goals and one assist in his last five Premier League fixtures. Chelseas have produced some shaky away performance on the road, conceding nine goals in four trips since the restart.

Salah should be on penalties in this game, with James Milner a regular absentee from the starting lineup. Liverpool have received five penalties this season and Chelsea have conceded two. A start also looks likely with Liverpool having a whole week off before this game.

The Sleeper Pick: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Aston Villa (A)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ownership has dwindled over the last few weeks, but he's still an excellent option for Arsenal's remaining two games. He has 20 goals this season, with three of those coming since the restart, with only Jamie Vardy ahead of him in the Golden Boot race, at the time of writing.

It was a surprise to see him on the bench against Liverpool, but he should be reasonably fresh for this game. Remember Arsenal play Manchester City in the FA Cup before this fixture. He's top for shots on target since the restart among all forwards, with twelve.

The Wildcard Pick: Raheem Sterling - Watford (A)

Raheem Sterling completes the set of five players tipped for the penultimate round of Premier League games. He's started just one of the last three Premier League games for Manchester City, so you would expect him to have plenty of minutes in this game.

He's been in red-hot form since the restart, with seven goals and three fantasy assists. Gabriel Jesus tends to start most games as the central striker, but Sterling has been known to fit into the false nine role later on in games.

Manchester City, to score and over 2.5 goals is 19/2 against Watford.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code dda1h8. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.