Fantasy Premier League Tips: Replacing key injuries for Gameweek 25...

The Headline Pick: Mo Salah - Southampton (H)

There are some tricky fixtures to contend with in Gameweek 25, so it's a safe bet to look to Liverpool at their fortress Anfield as they keep their momentum towards lifting the Premier League title for the very first time. Given Sadio Mane's injury woes, Mo Salah looks to be the key goalscorer for Liverpool.

Salah has been sensational at Anfield this season, having returned ten goals and one assist in eleven starts. Team-mate James Milner is currently flagged with injury, so there's the lure of penalties here too. Liverpool have scored in every home game this season and haven't dropped a single point there.

Salah has five goals and one assist from five Premier League games against Southampton, with four of those goals coming on home turf, where Liverpool have kept a 3-0 scoreline. He's had 16 shots in his last four games at the time of writing, with nine of those on target. Saints will be tough to break down though: conceding just 30 goals attempts in four, only Manchester City can better them.

Salah is now available to back at 7/2 to score two or more goals against Southampton this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Harry Wilson - Aston Villa (H)

Bournemouth have rediscovered their finishing, having had an emphatic 3-1 victory at home to Brighton last week, ending a four game goalless run. It's been a tricky time for the Cherries, but Eddie Howe will be keeping his foot on the gas now, as they look to evade relegation for a fifth campaign.

Harry Wilson is the young star in the Cherries attack who has been relied on for goals this season. He's certainly got his opportunity to step up, with striker Josh King still absent from the squad through injury. He was one of the players to find himself back on the scoresheet last week.

Wilson has seven goals for the season and has some set piece responsibility too. He scored in the reverse fixture, and it's a good time to face their opponents Aston Villa. The Lions have conceded more goals (nine) than ant other side over the last four games, with 14 big chances conceded only beaten by Newcastle with 15.

The VAR Pick: Anthony Martial - Wolves (H)

Marcus Rashford is a huge loss for Manchester United for their season run-in and Anthony Martial will need to step up his performances to fill the void. He has had 11 shots in his last four games, with four of those on target, grabbing one goal against Norwich during that period.

Rashford's absence will mean that Anthony Martial is on spot kick duty once more. Manchester United have been awarded more penalties this season than any other side, with nine, although Martial has missed the only one he's taken in the Premier League. Wolves arrive at Old Trafford having only conceded two spot kicks this season.

Wolves are in a difficult run of games, and are without a clean sheet in nine games, conceding two goals per game on average. Rui Patricio is one of two goalkeepers to have saved two penalties in the league this season and he's saved eight shots over the course of his last four games.

You can back VAR and bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Wolves at odds of 5/1.

The Sleeper Pick: Sergio Aguero - Spurs (A)

With other premium forwards faltering, it could be time to look to our trusty old friend Sergio Aguero. He returned from injury with a bang in January, grabbing seven goals from four games, including one as a substitute. He also picked up an assist in that period too, although he has shared some game-time with Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City are undeniably the best attacking team in the Premier League, but there are concerns that Pep Guardiola could prioritise the Cup competitions, with the league title almost out of reach. Aguero is in sensational form right now though, having scored from six big chances this month. No other player has had more shots on target than him, with nine.

Agüero has had plenty of joy against Spurs in the past, scoring eleven goals in fifteen Premier League games, including in the reverse fixture which ended 2-2 at the Etihad earlier this season. Spurs have conceded nine big chances in their last four games, with 39 goal attempts in the box conceded.

The Wildcard Pick: Chris Wood - Arsenal (H)

Chris Wood has suddenly emerged in the FPL conversation, with three goals in his last four games, and excellent fixtures on their way. He has goals against Leicester and Manchester United in recent weeks and Burnley look to be on an upwards trajectory, in their quest to remain in the top flight.

The underlying statistics are promising for the New Zealand striker too: no other player can match his six headed goal attempts over the last four, exploiting defensive errors from corners and free kicks. Arsenal's flaws in this area are well documented. During January, Wood has had 12 shots, with 11 of those coming from inside the box.

The Gunners had one clean sheet last month, conceding four goals in three games. They conceded eight big chances, with goalkeeper Bernd Leno making 13 saves. With upcoming fixtures against Southampton, Bournemouth and Newcastle, it could be a good time to invest in the Clarets attack.

Chris Wood to score is 15/8 against Arsenal.

