Fantasy Premier League Tips: Preparing for the Gameweek 26 Winter Break

The Headline Pick: Sergio Aguero - West Ham (H)

It's difficult to look past a home game for Manchester City, especially when Sergio Aguero is bang in form. He has six goals and one assist in his last four games, with Manchester City scoring nine goals in that spell.

The underlying statistics demonstrate Aguero's potential right now too, no other player has had more big chances than his seven over the past four games. The Argentinian is also lying top for shots, shots in the box and shots on target over this spell.

Aguero grabbed a goal when these two sides last met in Gameweek 1, in a fixture which City won 5-0. It's an even tougher task for the Hammers at the Etihad. The Hammers have conceded ten goals in their last four games, conceding a league high 18 big chances in this period.

Aguero is now available to back at 7/4 to score two or more goals against West Ham this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Danny Ings - Burnley (H)

It's been a quiet few weeks for Danny Ings, but the fixtures are turning back in Southampton's favour, and next up it's a struggling Burnley side visiting St. Mary's Stadium. Ings has just one goal in his last four games, which has coincided with me bringing the striker into my own team.

He's involved in the Golden Boot race though, with only Vardy and Aguero ahead of his 14 goals for the season. Ings has some encouraging underlying statistics, with 14 shots in his last four games - his more recent form shouldn't put managers off backing him going forward.

Opponents Burnley have improved in the last few weeks, with back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. They have conceded 73 goal attempts in their last four games though, behind just West Ham, conceding a league high of 25 shots on target over this spell.

The VAR Pick: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Newcastle (H)

Aubameyang has returned from his red card suspension and looks well placed to bring in some fantasy points this weekend. He grabbed a goal in the reverse fixture, which Arsenal won 1-0 and he has a good record against Newcastle, with one goal and two assists in four appearances.

Arsenal have won three penalties this season, with Aubameyang converting one of them. Last weekend against Burnley he had three shots, one of which was on target. He also created two chances, with his link-up play with Alexandre Lacazette particularly prevalent.

Newcastle have clean sheets against Chelsea and Norwich in their last four games, conceding just three goals. They haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in their last four away trips through. They are third for big chances conceded over this spell, with 14.

You can back VAR and bet on Arsenal to score a penalty against Newcastle at odds of 16/5.

The Sleeper Pick: Heung-Min Son - Aston Villa (A)

While many midfielders are faltering, Heung-Min Son is emerging as a differential. Spurs could gain some momentum after their surprising win against Manchester City and the South Korean has found the back of the net in each of his last two games.

It's a good time for Spurs to be facing Aston Villa, who have conceded ten goals in their last four games. Aston Villa have conceded 15 big chances over this period and haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven games.

Son's underlying numbers are encouraging, and he's Spurs main goalscorer in the absence of the injured Harry Kane. He's had 15 shots in his last four games, with 11 of those coming from inside the box.

The Wildcard Pick: Roberto Firmino - Norwich (A)

While many forwards have been struggling in recent weeks, Roberto Firmino has been something of a surprise package in the last month, with two goals and three assists from the last four gameweeks. Those assists all came in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Southampton.

He's had six big chances in this period, with no player having more shots inside the box than his 16. In terms of creativity, only Adama Traore and Kevin De Bruyne can match his three assists, with De Bruyne the only player to have created more than Firmino's 14 chances.

Liverpool travel to bottom of the league Norwich. The Canaries tend to go all-out attack at Carrow Road, which will provide plenty of space for Liverpool to exploit them in behind. Norwich have conceded six goals in their last four games, with the reverse fixture ending 4-1 to Liverpool.

Liverpool to win and over 4.5 goals is 7/2 against Norwich.

