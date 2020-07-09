Fantasy Premier League Tips: Motivation is key for Gameweek 35+

The Headline Pick: Mo Salah - Burnley (H)

Mo Salah looked hungry against Brighton in the midweek game, coming away with two goals and one assist for a massive 18 fantasy points. What I found most interesting, was that Firmino left the Naby Keita cross for the first goal, to allow Salah to convert.

Salah is now on 19 goals for the season, trailing golden boot leader Jamie Vardy by two and one behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It's obviously at the forefront of his mind, as he pushes for a third consecutive season as the Premier League top scorer.

While Liverpool themselves don't have much to play for, Salah is zoned in on his individual quest for glory and it appears his teammates and manager will do all they can to support him. Expect him to play maximum minutes in the remaining games, remain on penalties and have teammates setting him up at every opportunity.

The Budget Pick: Willian - Sheffield United (A)

Willian has quietly risen to the fifth highest scoring midfielder in FPL and his performances since the restart have been phenomenal. He's amassed four goals and two assists in five appearances, and comes in at a modest price of just above 7 million. Chelsea are gunning for one of those Champions League spots and Willian is a huge part of that push.

He's becoming harder and harder to ignore, as us fantasy managers load up our midfields with assets from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also. Having Mason Greenwood - Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov is a fan - as an option certainly helps to switch to a 3-5-2 formation with a heavy midfield including the Brazilian.

At the time of writing, only Aubameyang has had more shots on target than Willian's nine, converting from all four of his big chances. He also tops the expected goals statistic. He's only behind Kevin De Bruyne in terms of key passes, with 16, demonstrating his ability to return both goals and assists.

The VAR Pick: Jamie Vardy - Bournemouth (A)

After a barren start to the calendar year, Jamie Vardy is back in front in the Golden Boot race, with some great upcoming fixtures to boot. It doesn't get much better this weekend than a game against Bournemouth who have recently shipped four goals to Newcastle and five goals to Manchester United.

The underlying statistics have started to emerge too, with nine shots in his last two games, including three goals. He's a form player and so it's a good time to get on board with the hope that he continues his scoring streak. Hopefully there are no repercussions from the incident with Shkodran Mustafi midweek.

Crucially, Jamie Vardy may be on penalties, with James Maddison facing a late fitness test to recover from a slight issue. Vardy could be on spot kicks anyway at this crucial stage in the Golden Boot race. Leicester have won seven penalties this season, the third highest in the league. He grabbed two goals and one assist in the reverse fixture.

The Sleeper Pick: Raheem Sterling - Brighton (A)

Raheem Sterling remains slightly under the radar, with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden all coming in cheaper. He put in an impressive display as a substitute against Newcastle, with one goal and one assist. He played as a false nine, with Gabriel Jesus substituted, but the Brazilian forward has confidence now after breaking his duck.

Brighton have struggled in their home games against the big clubs since the restart, conceding seven goals since at the Amex across games against Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. Sterling has three goals and three assists in the past month, having started four of the six games. He should get the nod here after limited midweek minutes.

Sterling has amassed 12 shots in his last five games, with five of those on target. He's also created six chances for his teammates. Manchester City are finishing the season strongly and trying to maintain their fitness levels with FA Cup and Champions League action still to follow.

The Wildcard Pick: Harry Kane - Arsenal (H)

The final cog for FPL Gameweek 35+ is Harry Kane. A North London Derby is always a fiery affair, even if this one is behind closed doors. It's a fixture that Harry Kane loves and boasts an incredible record in: he has ten goals and one assist from ten Premier League games.

In six seasons, there's only one occasion in which Kane has failed to deliver a goal in this fixture, the 2-0 defeat in 2017/18 where he was hampered by injury. He also has penalties in his locker too, which should help his prospects for further attacking returns.

At the time of writing, Kane has two goals since the restart, bringing him to 13 goals and 2 assists for the season. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw, with Kane of course on the scoresheet. He's had 12 shots in his last four games, which demonstrates his confidence right now.

