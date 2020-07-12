Fantasy Premier League Tips: Hunting for differentials in Gameweek 36+

The Headline Pick: Gabriel Jesus - Bournemouth (H)

After a frustrating restart, Gabriel Jesus has had his confidence boosted over the last week and now could be a big contender for our fantasy forward lines going into the final three fixtures. For opponents Bournemouth, their hopes of survival may have disappeared, as West Ham and Watford picked up crucial wins.

Jesus has two goals and two assists from his last two starts, with Manchester City finding the back of the net on ten occasions across those games. That's despite Jesus playing just over 120 minutes across those fixtures: he's expected to start again midweek in preparation for the FA Cup semi final at the weekend.

Jesus now has twelve goals and eight assists since the restart and this is really his chance to shine at Manchester City, with Sergio Aguero sidelined through injury. Jesus tends to be a streaky player, so now that he's shown some form, it should continue over the final three Premier League fixtures.

Gabriel Jesus is now available to back at 13/5 to score two or more goals against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Budget Pick: Mason Greenwood - Crystal Palace (A)

Mason Greenwood's ownership has quickly gathered momentum, and Bruno Fernandes is now the only Manchester United player featuring in more fantasy teams, but that is a narrow lead. The spare funds he enables, at just £4.8 million, makes him an important choice, when Manchester City and other premium assets are performing too.

Greenwood has the star quality to hold his own in this potent United attack. He's selfish in his quest for goals and when he finds himself in possession in the vicinity of the box, you know he's going to run past defenders and get his shot away. At the time of writing, he already has four goals since the restart.

Rotation is always a slight concern with a player of his age, given the FA Cup fixture at the weekend. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made very few lineup changes over the last four games but he is able to make five substitutes to freshen things up around the 60 minute mark, with his side several goals up.

The VAR Pick: Willian - Norwich (H)

Chelsea's defeat at the hands of Sheffield United came somewhat as a surprise at the weekend, but hopefully it was the shock the Blues needed going into their final three fixtures. N'Golo Kante was a big miss in that fixture, but there's hope he will be back fit for Norwich.

Norwich are already relegated and so have little to play for in the opening fixture of Gameweek 36. Meanwhile, Chelsea have a place in the top four to protect, with any slip ups here meaning that their Champions League hopes dwindle. Willian has four goals and two assists since the restart.

Willian has taken the last three penalties for Chelsea and I'd expect the Brazilian to take the next one too. Chelsea have won seven penalties this season, the third highest in the league. Meanwhile Norwich have conceded seven, the second highest tally. They've conceded 11 goals in their last four games.

You can back VAR and bet on Chelsea to score a penalty against Norwich at odds of 9/4.

The Sleeper Pick: Danny Ings - Brighton (H)

It's remarkable to see Danny Ings approach the end of the season with the Golden Boot in his sights. His contributions have led Southampton to safety, with him finding the back of the net on 19 occasions at the time of writing. He grabbed an assist in the reverse fixture, which Southampton won 2-0.

Given that Ings shot at the Golden Boot is all the Saints have left to achieve this campaign, I'd expect his team-mates to do everything in their power to support this quest. He could also be on penalties, with James Ward-Prowse missing his last two spot kicks for Southampton.

Brighton have struggled defensively since the restart, having conceded a huge 11 goals in their last four games, in fixtures against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. It looks like they might have done enough to secure a fourth successive campaign in the Premier League this season.

The Wildcard Pick: Richarlison - Aston Villa (H)

Richarlison completes the top five this week, with a very appealing fixture against Aston Villa. Their chances of Premier League survival now look slim to none. Richarlison's ownership sits under 10% and at the time of writing, he has two goals in his last four games.

Everton's form since the restart has been mixed: they've looked defensively assured but haven't produced a huge amount going forward. However, a kind fixture this weekend should seem them finding the back of the net on more occasions.

Aston Villa have had their own issues defensively since the restart. Even chopping and changing their goalkeepers hasn't provided them with much fortune. At the time of writing, they have conceded seven Premier League games in their last four games.

Everton, to score and over 2.5 goals is 17/10 against Aston Villa.

