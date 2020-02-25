Fantasy Premier League Tips: How to tackle tricky Gameweek 28...

The Headline Pick: Sadio Mane - Watford (A)

Sadio Mane has been in sensational form since returning from injury, with goals in back to back games. It's an away fixture next for Liverpool, with Mane having a superior record to Salah away from Anfield, increasing his appeal. He's also a huge differential in comparison to the Egyptian.

Mane has a remarkable record against Watford in a Liverpool shirt, delivering attacking returns every time he has faced the Hornets. In six games, he has five goals and four assists, with Liverpool consistently having the edge in this fixture. Five of Mane's thirteen goals this season have come on the road.

Having strung together some crucial points at the turn of the year, Watford have succumbed to their old ways in recent games. They've conceded nine goals in their last four games, with hopes of avoiding relegation dwindling. Expect Jurgen Klopp's men to dent their hopes this weekend.

Mane is now available to back at 10/11 to score two or more goals against Watford this weekend.

The Budget Pick: James Maddison - Norwich (A)

It's been a tough hold for owners of James Maddison, but this weekend is the moment we've been waiting for. Leicester have an excellent run of upcoming fixtures, kicking off with a trip to Carrow Road. Norwich are unlikely to avoid relegation from the top-flight and it's an opportunity for Leicester to turn their dwindling form around.

Maddison has gone six games without an offensive return, but he still has six goals and five assists, with only Jack Grealish offering more for a midfielder priced at under £8.0 million in the game. Norwich have conceded six goals in their last four games.

Maddison's underlying numbers are encouraging: he has perhaps been unlucky not to return goals or assists in his last four games. Over this period, the English midfielder has provided 13 chances for his team-mates, while taking six shots on goal. Only Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne have created more chances over the same period.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Everton (A)

Anyone doubting the impact Bruno Fernandes could have on Manchester United and the Premier League were given their proof in his meticulous performance last weekend, in the Red Devils 3-0 drumming of Watford. He's been threatening a big FPL score and he's finally delivered.

He now has one goal and two assists from just three appearances, taking ten shots over this time. He's also created seven chances in this time, showing his capability of providing both goals and assists for his side. Opponents Everton are without a clean sheet in four games, conceding eight goals.

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of that performance is that he's now Manchester United's first choice penalty taker, ahead of Anthony Martial. That holds particular appeal, given that Manchester United have been awarded a league high of ten penalties this season, three more than any other side.

You can back VAR and bet on Manchester United to score a penalty against Everton at odds of 11/2.

The Sleeper Pick: Roberto Firmino - Watford (A)

While Mo Salah and Sadio Mane tend to grab most of the headlines for Liverpool, it's Roberto Firmino who has been the most prolific on the road this season and should not be overlooked in this fixture. All eight of his goals have come away from Anfield and he is rarely rotated or substituted.

It's no surprise to see that he also has a great record against Watford, a fixture in which Liverpool have been the superior side in under Jurgen Klopp. In eight appearances, Firmino has five goals and three assists. Liverpool have won six of the last seven meetings between these two sides, scoring on average more than three goals per game.

The Wildcard Pick: Richarlison - Manchester United (H)

Everton have become somewhat of a surprise package under Carlo Ancelotti, and while there are issues at the back, they have managed to score ten goals in their last four games. Trying to outscore their opponents to pick up points is a strategy that they may have to adopt again against Manchester United.

Richarlison has been in fine form after a short injury lay-off, providing two goals and one assist in his last three starts. That takes him to ten goals for the season, just three behind the total that he set back in 2018/19. He's playing out of position as a striker alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

His underlying numbers are impressive, with ten shots in his last three games, including five on target. He's also created seven chances, with his link-up play in a two-man strike force starting to come to the fore. No player has created more big chances over the last four games than Richalirson, with four.

Richarlison, to score is 17/10 against Manchester United.

