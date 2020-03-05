Fantasy Premier League Tips: Focusing on the present in the Gameweek 29 tips

The Headline Pick: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - West Ham (H)

A rested Arsenal side have a feisty London derby ahead of them this weekend, and now that they are out of the Europa League, their position in the Premier League table is set to be their main focus. Aubameyang is in sensational form at the Emirates, scoring three goals in his last two home games.

The reverse fixture this season ended 3-1 in Arsenal's favour, with Aubameyang grabbing a goal and an assist on that occasion, as well as helping himself to all three bonus points. It's a fixture that the Gabonese striker enjoys, with one goal and two assists from three appearances. He's on penalties too.

West Ham are struggling defensively right now, conceding a league high of nine goals over their last four games. They have also conceded the most goal attempts over this period (74), including attempts in the box (50). The ceiling is high for Aubameyang in this game and rumours of a late Double Gameweek may only elevate that.

The Budget Pick: Diogo Jota - Brighton (H)

Diogo Jota has finally hit form, as is the tradition for him when it comes to this phase of the season. The early indicators were there when he smashed in a Europa League hat-trick and he hasn't slowed down from there. It's now three goals and two assists in two Premier League games: we are clamouring to buy.

The underlying statistics suggest that this vein of form is sustainable: he's behind just Dominic Calvert-Lewin when it comes to big chances in the last four. He's had 12 shots in this spell, with 11 of those coming inside the box and six finding the target.

Opponents Brighton are struggling to stop the rot, as relegation looks like an increasingly likely prospect. In a huge weekend where many of the clubs around them picked up valuable points, they lost 1-0 in their derby with Crystal Palace.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Manchester City (H)

Bruno Fernandes has been a shining light for Manchester United since arriving at Old Trafford just a few weeks ago, and I don't expect that to stop in the derby this weekend. He's now delivered offensive returns in three consecutive Premier League games: two goals and two assists.

The fact that he can provide both goals and assists in equal measure make him a mouth-watering prospect. He's top for shots in the last four games, with 16 and seven of those were on target. He's also faring well for chances created over the same period, with eight.

Crucially though, he dominates the set-plays for United, including penalties which is a metric they generally perform well in. They remain three ahead of any other side when it comes to penalties awarded. United had the edge in the reverse fixture, where Marcus Rashford converted a spot-kick.

The Sleeper Pick: Dele Alli - Burnley (A)

Spurs have dropped off the fantasy radar in recent weeks, not helped by long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Dele Alli has been quietly going about his business though, with two assists in his last four games, in a period which Spurs have scored an impressive eight goals.

It's the underlying statistics that are most intriguing: Spurs have created 12 big chances over this period and are second in the Premier League for shots on target with 21. Alli himself has had 12 shots in his last four starts, and is playing a more advanced role in the side.

Alli has two goals and four assists from six Premier League appearances against Burnley. The Clarets have managed to keep three clean sheets in their last four games, but have conceded seven big chances, as well as 56 goal attempts, which ranks them 7th highest in the Premier League. Holes are starting to show.

The Wildcard Pick: Sadio Mane - Bournemouth (H)

It was a huge surprise to see Liverpool's unbeaten run ended by Watford last weekend and I expect to see a reaction on their return to Anfield. Sadio Mane's return to the squad has provided vital goals, with him returning two in his last three.

He was left out of the side when these two faced each other earlier in the season, but expect to see him in the heart of Liverpool's front three in this game. He has three goals and one assist in four games against Bournemouth as a Liverpool player.

The Cherries are another side with issues at the back, having conceded a Premier League high 25 shots on target over their last four games. They've shipped eight goals over this period and it's likely that Liverpool will be the next side to punish them.

