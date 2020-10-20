Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five underowned players to prevail in Gameweek 6...

The Headline Pick: Sadio Mane - Sheffield United (H)

Sadio Mane's ownership currently sits at under 10%, compared to the huge ownership of Mo Salah who is almost in half of all fantasy teams. However, pitting these players head-to-head, they each have four attacking returns from their last four games, with Sadio Mane only playing three of those games.

It's Salah who has the penalties in his locker which increases his appeal, but Sadio Mane carries a far greater threat from open play and could easily outscore his team-mate in any given game. With Manchester City assets well down the pecking order right now, there's an argument for owning both of these Liverpool midfielders.

Liverpool have one of the most favourable fixtures this weekend, as they host a Sheffield United side currently in the relegation places, having scored two goals and conceded seven. The Blades have struggled defensively since Dean Henderson's loan deal expired, with Jack O'Connell a long-term absentee in their back-line. Mane scored in this fixture last campaign.

Liverpool are available to back at 4/6 to win and score over 2.5 goals against Sheffield United this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Ollie Watkins - Leeds United (H)

Aston Villa have been the surprise package of the season so far, and are now the only side to win all of their opening games, as they sit second in the Premier League table. Jack Grealish, who lies in a quarter of fantasy sides, was the talisman last season, but his output has certainly been bolstered by the arrival of Ollie Watkins, who is in less than 5% of sides.

After a quiet opening couple of games, he lit up Villa Park with a hat-trick against Liverpool in Gameweek 4 and enjoys more home comforts this weekend. His confidence in the Premier League is growing all the time, with 11 shots to date and the side are clearly enjoying the good fortune that they are experiencing so far in this campaign.

They also have an excellent fixture this weekend against Leeds United, who will come out and play their unique style of attacking football in an attempt to conquer this Villa side. That will leave space for Aston Villa to create chances for Ollie Watkins to put away in this home fixture.

The VAR Pick: Harry Kane - Burnley (A)

Harry Kane has started the season in emphatic form and looks to be back to his very best. He currently leads the fantasy scoring charts with 60 points, but his ownership (33.5%) currently remains significant lower than his team-mate Son Heung-Min (48.1%). Price remains a factor here, with many managers now rejigging their squads to accommodate Kane as their premium striker.

Kane can simply not be ignored any longer, having delivered five goals and seven assists already this season. The fixture schedule carries plenty of appeal too and he's crucially on penalties. Spurs have been awarded just one spot kick so far this season, with opponents Burnley also conceding one.

Kane has taken 23 shots in his last four games, with 12 of those hitting the target. His creative threat is equally as impressive, with 11 chances created over the same period. Kane has seven goals and two assists in eight Premier League games against Burnley. The Clarets have one clean sheet on the board from their opening four games, having conceded eight goals. Nick Pope has made 11 saves.

You can back VAR and bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Burnley at odds of 10/3.

The Sleeper Pick: Marcus Rashford - Chelsea (H)

Bruno Fernandes has been the go-to selection from Manchester United's attack this season, but Marcus Rashford excelled against Newcastle United and relished the opportunity to play as the central striker for the Red Devils. His ownership has just tipped over 5%, in comparison to Fernandes who sits at over 20%. He has two goals and two assists from four games.

Crucially, Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty against Newcastle United, so Rashford could be trusted to take the next spot-kick. Manchester United have already received three penalties in four games, retaining their status as penalty kings in the Premier League for yet another season.

Chelsea are likely to be without new goalkeeper signing Edouard Mendy between the sticks once again, with Kepa Arrizabalaga likely to deputise once again. He has conceded six goals in three games this season. Rashford has three goals and two assists in six Premier League games against Chelsea, including a brace in this fixture last season.

The Wildcard Pick: James Rodriguez - Southampton (A)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin deserves to be the most owned player in FPL, having scored in every single game so far, amassing a tally of seven goals. However, his colossal ownership of nearly 55% means that his goals rarely contribute significant green arrows, but rises in rank could be bolstered by pairing him with team-mate James Rodriguez, who is approaching 45% ownership.

The new Colombian signing is clearly enjoying life at Everton under Carlo Ancelotti, with three goals and three assists to start the season. With Richarlison serving a three match ban, he could also be trusted with penalties, which will increase his goal threat. Assists will remain his main source of points, he's increased his involvement in set pieces and has created ten chances in his last four games.

It's a trip to an inconsistent Southampton defence next on the cards for Everton. Saints have two clean sheets for the season, but have shipped five goals to Spurs and three to Chelsea, with clear failures in trying to play a high line. That could play into the hands of this potent Everton attack, with Rodriguez the creative source.

Back Everton to beat Southampton at 13/10 in Gameweek 6.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.