Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five transfer targets for the grand finale...

The Headline Pick: David Silva - Norwich (H)

The Headline pick is somewhat unconventional this week, but the narrative of the final gameweek of the season holds out here. It looks likely that it will be David Silva's final Premier League game for Manchester City, against a Norwich side who are already relegated. It's a match-up written in the stars.

Silva has been rolling back the years during his Manchester City swansong, with three goals and three assists from five starts since the restart (at the time of writing, prior to City's match against Watford). We've seen some spectacular free kicks from the little magician in the last few weeks.

It's the end of an era for Silva and City, he's had 10 spectacular seasons at the Etihad and has been a wonderful fantasy asset over the years. In a game where City are likely to dominate, his teammates will be helping him to get on the scoresheet and he may even take a penalty if they win one.

Manchester City are now available to back at 2/17 to win against Norwich on Sunday.

The Budget Pick: Nick Pope - Brighton (H)

Nick Pope has been something of a surprise package this campaign. He missed the entirety of last season with injury, but is now back to his best, challenging for the number one shirt for his country, and in control of the Golden Glove race.

He's had a spectacular season, keeping 15 clean sheets. Only Ederson can compete with him for the trophy. At the time of writing, only three goalkeepers have made more saves than his 118 and he tops the bonus and bonus point system charts.

The Burnley squad have said in the press that they are going to do everything in their power to support Pope in keeping a clean sheet on the final day of the season. Opponents Brighton have scored just two goals in their last four games, so the odds are in his favour.

The VAR Pick: Pierre Emerick-Auvameyang - Watford (H)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains in the Golden Boot race, with this Arsenal side jubilant from their FA Cup win against Manchester City. Aubameyang scored a brace in that game and at the time of writing, he's on 20 goals for the season with two games remaining.

He's on track to improve his 22 goal return from last season, which was a good enough tally to tie with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for the Golden Boot. He's also on penalties for the Gunners, which is another opportunity for him to pick up some crucial fantasy points in the final game.

You can back the Golden Boot winner and bet on Aubameyang to win at odds of 7/1.

The Sleeper Pick: Gabriel Jesus - Norwich (H)

Surprisingly, Gabriel Jesus is still owned by less than 10% of managers, despite being the player most assured of starts in this Manchester City side. This is their last competitive game, before a crunch Champions League tie against Real Madrid on 7 August.

Two important factors here are that Manchester City have a long break before their next game and Gabriel Jesus still needs confidence going into the Champions League. That means he needs more minutes in this game, and a leaky Norwich defence is important to target.

At the time of writing, he has three goals and two assists from his last four games, taking him to an impressive 13 goals and eight assists for the season. That is his best every tally at Manchester City.

The Wildcard Pick: Sadio Mane - Newcastle United(H)

Sadio Mane completes the set in a game where Liverpool face a threadbare Newcastle United defence. Defenders Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are all currently flagged with injury, with this game expected to be an uphill struggle.

In the reverse fixture, Liverpool prevailed as 3-1 winners, with Sadio Mane grabbing a brace. He has three goals since the restart at the time of writing, with 13 shots and 10 chances created over the last four games.

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.