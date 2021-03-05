Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five transfer targets for another small double gameweek...

The Headline Pick: Ilkay Gundogan - Manchester United (H) & Southampton (H)

Ilkay Gundogan remains the form player in the Premier League right now, despite returning just one assist in Manchester City's last four Premier League games, with just two starts. He's likely to be the highest captained player going into the weekend.

Fantasy managers will be encouraged that his eight minute cameo from the bench in midweek against Wolves will bode well for his chances of a pair of starts in this latest Double Gameweek. Pep Guardiola has been forced to manage Gundogan's minutes as he returns from a slight groin injury.

His underlying statistics have seen a drop off in this period, but it's Gundogan's clinical finishing in this campaign that's seen him emerge as a solid fantasy option. He's still top for fantasy points over the last four gameweeks.

The Budget Pick: Ederson - Manchester United (H) & Southampton (H)

If attacking returns aren't rated highly for this double, then it might be best to target the Manchester City defence instead. They've kept a staggering 15 clean sheets in this campaign, with Ederson at the heart of it all. He's certain to get a pair of starts.

With long balls over the top to provide assists and spot-kick duty always loosely in the conversation, the possibility for fantasy returns beyond clean sheets and save points are always a possibility. City kept clean sheets in both reverse fixtures.

Manchester United have scored just one goal in any game against the traditional top six this season and haven't scored in two consecutive Premier League games. Southampton have failed to score in their last two games also.

The VAR Pick: Harry Kane - Crystal Palace (H)

In determination not to be blinded by the double gameweek features, Spurs have perhaps one of the most favourable fixtures of the weekend, with their home game against Crystal Palace. They look to be a formidable attacking threat with Gareth Bale a more permanent feature of their attack.

Harry Kane has two goals from the last four gameweeks, having taken a huge 21 shots over this period - that's significantly higher than any other player. He's in control for goal threat statistics across most metrics, which indicates that more attacking returns are on their way.

Kane is also on penalties, having already converted three spot kicks in this campaign. Meanwhile, opponents Crystal Palace have given up six penalties. Palace have conceded eight goals in their last four Premier League away trips.

The Sleeper Pick: Danny Ings - Sheffield United (A) & Manchester City (A)

Southampton are the other side in the Premier League with a double this week, but one of those fixtures is against firm title favourites Manchester City. It's the other fixture against Sheffield United which carries the appeal, with Southampton coming out 3-0 victors in the reverse fixture.

Saints' form is on the downturn, having just one draw from the last four gameweeks. Danny Ings has found the back of the net on just one occasion this year, but does remain their most potent goal threat.

Having had his minutes managed recently, you would expect Ings to start both games in this double. He's also got penalties in his locker, which could be a valuable source of fantasy points. Sheffield United may be tired from their midweek heroics.

The Wildcard Pick: Mo Salah - Fulham (H)

The wildcard pick this week is Mo Salah: he's out of form and taking up wide positions right now in a struggling Liverpool side, but he does face a Fulham defence prone to making big defensive errors. Fulham have tightened up defensively in recent weeks though.

Salah remains ahead in the Golden Boot race, with 17 goals so far in this campaign. He has two goals over the last four gameweeks and scored Liverpool's goal in the reverse fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He's also on penalties and had his minutes managed midweek, which bodes well for his inclusion here. He's registered ten shots over the last four gameweeks. Surely this barren spell for Salah and Liverpool can't last forever?

