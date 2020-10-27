Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players to bounce back in Gameweek 7...

The Headline Pick: Heung-Min Son - Brighton (H)

Heung-Min Son deservedly leads the Fantasy Premier League points total and is the top goalscorer in the league so far, with eight goals. Son is on a scoring streak, having returned in each of his last three games and the underlying statistics show that this is sustainable: he's had six big chances over this period and has been clinical in his finishing.

It's always tough to choose between him and Kane, with many managers now on both and looking to Spurs for the captaincy over the next two gameweeks. Harry Kane is normally the go-to for the armband given his spot kick responsibility, but Son has arguably been the more clinical goal scorer and has the higher points ceiling, given the extra point he earns for a goal or a clean sheet.

It's Brighton visiting Spurs this weekend, who are without a win in their last four games, having conceded 12 goals in this campaign. Spurs are arguably the most in-form attack in the Premier League right now, and should have no problem breaking down this Seagulls defence on home turf as they look to break into the top four in the table.

Spurs are available to back at 5/4 to win and score over 2.5 goals against Brighton this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Jack Grealish - Southampton (H)

Aston Villa remain the go-to budget candidates in the Premier League right now, despite their unbeaten run coming to an end against Leeds United. They will look for a reaction at Villa Park this weekend, as Southampton visit: they've already conceded three goals away at Chelsea this season and are a defence who are unpredictable in their solidarity.

Grealish is the talisman of this side and the shining light when it comes to potential for fantasy points: he has three goals and three assists from five games, but worryingly those returns have only come in two fixtures. We have to hope that it's another explosive performance from the Villa captain in this fixture, as he looks to improve those goal and assist tallies.

The underlying statistics remain positive for Grealish, with 12 chances created in his last four games demonstrating his link-up play with his teammates. He also scored the only Villa goal in this fixture last season, which Southampton won 1-3. The Lions are a much improved outfit now, bolstered by Watkins and Barkley in their attack.

The VAR Pick: Mohammed Salah - West Ham (H)

Mo Salah always has to be in the conversation when he has a home fixture, given his phenomenal record at Anfield in the Premier League. He's already scored a hat-trick at home this season, plus grabbed an assist against Arsenal, but disappointed his owners and captain backers by failing to deliver a single attacking return against Sheffield United.

Despite that blank, his owners were perhaps unlucky in that game against the Blades: he had four shots and created two chances in that game. His underlying statistics remain impressive, with 16 shots and eight chances created over the course of his last four games: I wouldn't back against him in this home clash with West Ham.

The Hammers have prevailed in difficult fixtures, with two wins and two draws in their last four games. They have conceded four goals across their last two games and it's a fixture Salah normally performs well in: he has six goals and two assists from six meetings, blanking just once in an away fixture. He also has penalties in his locker, converting two in this campaign.



You can back VAR and bet on Liverpool to score a penalty against West Ham at odds of 5/2.

The Sleeper Pick: Kevin De Bruyne - Sheffield United (A)

It's a rare event for fantasy managers to be able to get away with not owning players from Manchester City, but having scored just five goals in their last four games they've hardly been devastating. However, Kevin De Bruyne should make his important return to the starting lineup this weekend, which could spell an upturn in form for this City side who are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

De Bruyne demonstrated his potential in City's opening three games of the season, with 11 shots and 14 chances created. His double digit return in Gameweek 2 was quickly forgotten though after a series of blanks, as the side struggled to adjust to the absence of an outright number 9. De Bruyne has suffered a plummet in ownership over this time, and could now be somewhat of a differential.

He will be back on penalties on his return, and City face a Sheffield Untied side in the bottom three of the Premier League table, having scored just three goals this season. It's an ideal fixture for City to demonstrate a reaction, with their creative force at the heart of the action. He has one goal and two assists from two Premier League meetings with the Blades.

The Wildcard Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Arsenal (H)

Bruno Fernandes has had a mixed start to the season, but remains the shining light in this Manchester United set-up who have just two wins from their opening five games. He's still on course for averaging an attacking return in every single game he plays, with three goals and two assists in this campaign. Two of those goals have come from the penalty spot, and he remains on spot-kick duty despite Karl Darlow saving one.

It's Arsenal up next for Manchester United, a fixture that always carries great weight with it. Arsenal are another big six side struggling this season with three losses in their last four games. Their defence has shown weakness, particularly on the road, having conceded three goals at Anfield back in Gameweek 3.

Back Manchester United to beat Arsenal at 11/10 in Gameweek 7.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.