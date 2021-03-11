Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five options for Gameweek 28...

The Headline Pick: Harry Kane - Arsenal (A)

A North London Derby could be a tough fixture on paper, but we know that Harry Kane relishes the opportunity to play against his London rivals. Having been linked to the Gunners in his youth, Kane's record against Arsenal is phenomenal: he's scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League games, blanking on just one occasion.

Spurs have looked rejuvenated in recent weeks, with Gareth Bale's position in the starting eleven doing wonders for their attacking output. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Spurs key men will be rested in the Europa League this midweek ahead of this weekend tie.

Kane has three goals and two assists from his last four games: a spell in which Spurs have scored 10 goals. No player has taken more shots (21) over this period, plus he's on penalties. Arsenal are without a clean sheet in this time, conceding seven goals.

Spurs are available to back at 2.77/4 to beat Arsenal this weekend..

The Budget Pick: Ollie Watkins - Newcastle United (A)

Newcastle United's squad is currently ravaged by injury, meaning that there's high hopes for Aston Villa to pick up three points in the Friday Night Football. Watkins grabbed a goal in the reverse fixture, which ended 2-0 in Villa's favour.

Watkins has struggled in the absence of Jack Grealish, but Anwar El Ghazi is back fit for this fixture which will boost their attack. Watkins has netted just one assist in this period. Newcastle have conceded six goals in their last four games, keeping just one clean sheet.

The VAR Pick: Bruno Fernandes - West Ham (H)

Bruno Fernandes is never far from our fantasy thoughts, with those who sold last week punished by another double digit return in the Manchester Derby. United now have momentum on their side, with Fernandes netting three goals over the last four gameweeks.

Facing West Ham is no easy proposition, and United could struggle if Marcus Rashford is not available for this game. Bruno featured as a substitute in the reverse fixture, grabbing an assist in a 3-1 win.

Penalties are an important aspect of his game, as demonstrated last weekend. Manchester United are ranked second for penalties won in this campaign, with nine. Meanwhile, the Hammers have conceded four.

You can back VAR and bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Crystal Palace at odds of 4.57/2.

The Sleeper Pick: Kevin de Bruyne - Fulham (A)

Kevin de Bruyne made double gameweek headlines last time around with his brace against Southampton, as his ownership continues to rise. He also has an assist to add into the mix since returning from injury.

He tends to be a mainstay of Pep Guardiola's line-ups and his early substitution in the midweek game bodes for his minutes at the weekend. Manchester City face Fulham, with De Bruyne taking a goal and an assist in the reverse fixture.

De Bruyne ranks second for key passes over the last four gameweeks, with 16. It's also encouraging to see him taking 16 shots in this time, with both his goals against Southampton crucially coming from open play. Could he be back on penalties too?

The Wildcard Pick: Mo Salah - Wolves (A)

Mo Salah is by far the most sold player heading into Gameweek 28, despite being fully fit, with blanks in his last four games being one of the deciding factors in this sell off. However, a goal in the Champions League does give a glimmer of hope.

It's clear that Liverpool are struggling for domestic form, particularly at Anfield and Wolves are no push-overs. Salah did get a goal and an assist in the reverse fixture though, and Diogo Jota's return from injury has given their attack a welcome boost.

Salah remains on penalties and still has a narrow lead in the Golden Boot race, sitting one ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane on 17 goals. Wolves have kept back to back clean sheets in their last two home games.

Back Liverpool to beat Wolves at 1.738/11 in Gameweek 28.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.

