Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five midfield replacements for Kevin De Bruyne...

The Headline Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Sheffield United (H)

Bruno Fernandes is now the second highest owned player in the game and it's easy to see why when you look at his phenomenal record in this campaign: 11 goals and 9 assists in 19 appearances puts him as the second highest scoring player in the whole game.

Up next for Manchester United is bottom of the table Sheffield United, with the quality of these two sides miles apart right now. Fernandes is likely to be the most captained player this week, given the respective fixtures of other top sides, and his appearance from the bench in the FA Cup bodes well for his minutes here.

Manchester United are on a phenomenal run of form, unbeaten in the Premier League for several months now. Meanwhile, the Blades continue to struggle, with just one clean sheet all the season. They've conceded six goals in their last four games.

Bruno Fernandes is available to back at Evens to score against Sheffield United this week.

The Budget Pick: Jack Grealish - Burnley (A)

Aston Villa look to have weathered the storm, having had several games postponed and their training ground closed for more than a week. They bounced back to end Double Gameweek 19 strongly, with a triumphant 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United, giving fantasy managers confidence to jump on board their assets once again.

Grealish is one of just four fantasy midfielders to break the 100 point barrier in this campaign, behind some star names. He's also hit 10 fantasy assists for the campaign, level with Kevin De Bruyne and one behind Harry Kane. Given that Villa have played the least amount of games this season (17), they are some impressive figures.

A trip to Turf Moor is never easy, but it's Grealish who provides the biggest threat to breaking down a normally resolute defence. He has two assists from his last four games, having created 12 chances. Burnley have two clean sheets in this period, conceding just two goals.

The VAR Pick: Ilkay Gundogan - West Brom (A)

An unlikely figure has emerged as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, his team-mate Ilkay Gundogan. Surprisingly he's the joint highest scorer for City in the Premier League this season, having scored his five goals over his last seven appearances: he's been a starter in all of these games.

That's encouraging numbers given Pep Guardiola's infamous habit of rotating his squad, with Gundogan given the licence to play higher up the pitch in recent games with a resolute defence behind him. He will be the first choice penalty taker in this game with De Bruyne out, having converted against Aston Villa.

Gundogan scored a goal in the reverse fixture, a game in which Manchester City drew 1-1. West Brom have conceded 18 goals in their six games since that meeting, an average of three goals per game. They've conceded four spot kicks in this campaign.

You can back VAR and bet on Manchester City to score a penalty against West Brom at odds of 9/4.

The Sleeper Pick: Harvey Barnes - Everton (A)

Leicester City were one of the surprise packages from Double Gameweek 19, with two wins and two clean sheets, despite far from straightforward fixtures. Jamie Vardy disappointed his owners, but Harvey Barnes and James Maddison delivered two returns apiece from the midfield.

It's James Maddison who leads the transfers in, but Harvey Barnes is being overlooked, particularly with Jamie Vardy absent for this game. He's expected to play a more advanced role with Vardy out, and already has 13 shots from his last four games.

Leicester sit third in the Premier League table and their objective must be to score goals with the title race potentially coming down to goal difference. They are unbeaten since their defeat to Everton back in Gameweek 13.

Back Leicester City to beat Everton at 31/20 in Gameweek 20.

The Wildcard Pick: Heung-Min Son - Liverpool (H)

The big game of the week is a difficult one to predict, with Spurs facing Liverpool on home turf. Liverpool prospered 2-1 in the reverse fixture, but Spurs have the superior form over their last four games, with two wins and two draws.

Heung-Min Son delivered a goal in the reverse fixture and has shown promise in his recent games, with one goal and two assists in his last four. The underlying statistics show a significant increase in his output: he's had nine shots and created eight chances in this spell.

Spurs have seen some resurgent goalscoring over this period, finding the back of the net on eight occasions over their last four games. Meanwhile, Liverpool have looked likely to concede and will find it difficult to stop this ruthless Spurs attack when they break quickly.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

