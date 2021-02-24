Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five GW26 Triple Captain options for fantasy's biggest ever double gameweek...

The Headline Pick: Bruno Fernandes - Chelsea (A) & Crystal Palace (A)

A Double Gameweek for fantasy's most consistent player this season has to make us sit up and take note and it's made even better by the fact that both games come away from Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes is significantly ahead of any other player based on FPL points this season, with four goals and three assists over his last four games.

It was an unfortunate blank when he faced Chelsea earlier in the season, and it's arguably the second fixture against Crystal Palace which provides most appeal. Fernandes is top for shots and big chances created over the last four games, with Palace highest for shots conceded in the same period.

With progression in the Europa League looking comfortable for Manchester United, you would expect Fernandes to get a valuable midweek rest preceding this double. He remains on penalties, which is a valuable source of fantasy points: only Leicester City have won more spot-kicks this season.

Manchester United are available to back at 3.3 to beat Chelsea this weekend..

The Budget Pick: Ilkay Gundogan - West Ham (H) & Wolves (H)

One third of fantasy managers will have been relieved to see Gundogan return from injury against Arsenal, with his 90 minute performance indicating that he is fully fit. He only took two shots in that game, but did take up some advanced positions and should kick on from his 2021 form.

Once again, a rest or limited minutes in the Champions League this midweek would provide encouragement for his possible minutes over the Double Gameweek. He has been immune from rotation for Pep Guardiola since the turn of the calendar year, having started 12 consecutive Premier League games before succumbing to injury.

He's had five big chances over the last four gameweeks, converting four goals in that time - being second for expected goals behind team-mate Raheem Sterling. He's also showing some promise for assists, with two big chances created, but I doubt we will see him on penalties again.

The VAR Pick: Harry Kane - Burnley (H) & Fulham (A)

Harry Kane has shown some encouraging numbers since returning from injury, having taken 13 shots over his last three games. He was the early season fantasy favourite, but Spurs' recent dip in form has seen him dwindle in popularity.

Kane has converted all three spot-kicks received this season, with opponents Burnley and Fulham conceding a combined eight penalties this campaign. The fixtures look straightforward on paper, although Fulham and Burnley defences have looked relatively solid in recent weeks, with Spurs attacking output lacking.

You can back VAR and bet on Spurs to score a penalty against Burnley at odds of 4.33.

The Sleeper Pick: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Southampton (H) & West Brom (A)

Everton have an excellent pair of fixtures for the double, with Southampton and West Brom having just one clean sheet apiece this calendar year. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is now back in our thinking after injury, with his ownership remaining low among live teams ranked in the top 100k.

He had two goals in two games before picking up an injury in the FA Cup, and returned with an assist as a substitute against Liverpool. Things are starting to click at Everton right now, with a shift in formation and James Rodriguez also fully fit. There's high hopes for a big return from this differential.

The Wildcard Pick: Mo Salah - Sheffield United (A) & Chelsea (H)

Mo Salah has to be a captaincy contender in a Double Gameweek, despite Liverpool's poor form in recent weeks. He faces a relegation destined Sheffield Untied side, before coming against his former employers Chelsea who look rejuvenated under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Liverpool's defensive woes right now, Salah has four goals from his last five Premier League games and leads the Golden Boot race by some margin. His underlying numbers have reduced though, with ten shots in his last four games: chances are becoming fewer for Liverpool's front men but he is still clinical in front of goal.

Back Liverpool to beat Sheffield United at 1.33 in Gameweek 26.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.

