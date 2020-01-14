Fantasy Premier League Tips: Don't overlook Manchester City in Gameweek 23...

The Headline Pick: Sergio Aguero - Crystal Palace (H)

Sergio Aguero has been breaking records left, right and centre. His impressive hat-trick against Aston Villa means that he is now the top overseas scorer in Premier League history and has more league hat-tricks than any other player. It's now four goals in two starts for him, since returning from injury.

Aguero has 13 goals for the season, which pits him just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford and Danny Ings who sit in second place. He's fifth overall in terms of points per match, averaging more than six per game. The biggest risk with Aguero is his game-time security, as he often ends up on the bench, but it was intriguing to see Pep Guardiola start both of his star strikers last weekend.

Crystal Palace have been a bogey team at times for Manchester City: they were beaten 3-2 in this fixture last season - Guardiola won't underestimate the standard of the opposition. Palace are without a clean sheet in any of their last six games, conceding a token one goal per game.

Aguero is now available to back at 15/8 to score two or more goals against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Budget Pick: Danny Ings - Wolves (H)

Having tipped Danny Ings for weeks, I was left scratching my head last weekend as to why he wasn't in my own fantasy team - that oversight has now been rectified. He's the form man in the league right now, having scored in nine of his last ten starts, with ten goals in that spell.

He had a remarkable nine shots last weekend against Leicester City, eight of which were in the box. He's also a bonus point magnet, have picked up an FPL high of 27 this season. When Southampton play, Ings scores and more often that not grabs three bonus points too. He's the best value attacking player in the whole game.

This week, it's a home game against Wolves, who also have a midweek fixture in their schedule. Ings scored in the reverse fixture, which ended 1-1, and his opponents are without a clean sheet in their last seven games. In fact, Wolves have only kept four clean sheets all season.

The VAR Pick: Mohammed Salah - Manchester United (H)

Given that James Milner remains out with a muscle injury, Mohammed Salah will definitely be on penalties this weekend. He's back in form, having delivered one goal and one assist from his last two games. He is likely to be favoured over team-mate Sadio Mane, who failed to deliver any fantasy points last time out.

Salah may be behind in the Golden Boot race, having scored just ten goals this season, but there's plenty more football still to be played. He's looking much sharper, having taken 12 shots in his last four games, and seems to be over the ankle injury which plagued him in the first half of the season.

Liverpool seem to have been on the right side of VAR so far this season, receiving four penalties this season, which have all been converted. Manchester United have conceded just one. The Red Devils only have four clean sheets this season though and all of those have come at Old Trafford.

You can back VAR and bet on Liverpool to score a penalty against Manchester United at odds of 16/5.

The Sleeper Pick: Raheem Sterling - Crystal Palace (H)

Back-to-back league games on the bench will do little to encourage fantasy managers to continue their investment in Raheem Sterling, but it could be a shrewd move to keep him for this game. Pep Guardiola's team sheets are notoriously difficult to predict, but you'd expect Sterling's fresh legs to be given a run out in this game.

Raheem Sterling has three goals and one assist from his last four Premier League starts, and also got an assist in the reverse fixture, which Manchester City won 2-0 at Selhurst Park. The big concern is that the majority of Sterling's attacking returns have come away from the Etihad this campaign.

Sterling enjoys playing the Eagles, having an impressive five goals and one assist from six Premier League starts for City against them. He was on the scoresheet on both occasions, when City won 5-0 at home in 2016/17 and 2017/18. Will we see a similar scoreline this weekend?

The Wildcard Pick: Tammy Abraham - Newcastle (A)

Tammy Abraham completes the set, with his ownership levelling out at 34%, after fire sales in December. His upturn in form has coincided with some improved performances for Chelsea. They are now unbeaten in their last three league games, with Abraham having a hand in half of their goals, with two goals and one assist.

The underlying statistics are also promising for Abraham: he's fourth for shots in the box over the last four games, with 12 and he's also had three big chances in that period. Only Liverpool and Everton have taken more shots in the box than Chelsea over the course of the last four.

Opponents Newcastle have conceded a huge 33 shots on target in the same spell, which is eight more than any other side in the Premier League. They are without a clean sheet in their last four games, conceding more than two goals per game on average. It could be a promising fixture for Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham, to score is 4/5 against Newcastle.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code dda1h8. Good luck!

Follow me on Twitter @FFCommunity_ and find even more Fantasy Premier League Tips over on the Fantasy Football Community website.