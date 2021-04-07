Fantasy Premier League Tips: Aguero to roll back the years

The Headline Pick: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Aston Villa (H)

The Liverpool right back has been in the news over the last couple of weeks, and while his defending still has plenty of question marks hanging over it, he has started to rediscover his touch at the other end of the field.

The Reds host Aston Villa on Saturday as they look to end a run of six straight league defeats at Anfield. That kind of form surely can't continue for much longer, and Trent has picked up 21 points over the last two Gameweeks.

He gained his first assist since Gameweek 20 against Arsenal, and the ball into Diogo Jota wasn't the only delicious cross he put into the box. His delivery was also good in the Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

There is plenty of clean sheet appeal too for the bonus point magnet, as Villa have scored just three goals in their last five on the road - failing to find the net at the Amex and Bramall Lane.

A Liverpool clean sheet can be backed at 7/5.

The Budget Pick: Pedro Neto - Fulham (A)

The £5.7m continues to be Wolves' main goal threat and while their results haven't been great recently, they should get plenty of chances at Fulham.

The Cottagers have lost their last three and they have started conceding goals again. At home it's three defeats on the bounce, and it's just two cleans sheets in eight.

Neto picked up an assist in the 2-3 defeat to West Ham, which was his eighth of the season. He has also scored five goals - one of which came in the reverse fixture.

The VAR Pick: Jamie Vardy - West Ham (A)

The Foxes have been the king of the penalties this season, with eight out of 10 converted. Jamie Vardy hasn't scored since the day before Valentine's Day, but he might get some love from the officials at the London Stadium on Sunday.

One of the angles for this selection is that James Maddison is back to fitness and he offers Leicester an extra dimension in the attacking third. Vardy has definitely missed his defence splitting passes, and he should get more opportunities in one-on-one situations with Maddison back in the team.

The Hammers are in great form but they conceded three goals against Arsenal on their most recent home outing, and the visitors will be keen to consolidate their third place position.

Leicester are 9/2 to score a penalty on Sunday.

The Sleeper Pick: Sergio Aguero - Leeds (H)

This is a bit of a risky one given his lack of minutes this season, but Sergio Aguero started in the 2-0 win at Leicester, and crucially, he wasn't involved in the Champions League game on Tuesday.

That points towards the Argentine getting the nod for Saturday, and with just 1.3% ownership, those looking to close gaps on mini-league leaders could have a nice differential on their hands.

Leeds have been highly entertaining for the most part this season, but that has meant that they have conceded plenty of goals. If there is one team capable of giving someone a battering, it's City, and Aguero has a dozen Premier League hat-tricks to his name. He will be desperate for one more match-ball before he leaves the Etihad.

It's also worth noting that Leeds have conceded the joint most penalties (9) this season, and Aguero could potentially be on spot-kicks.

Aguero is 13/1 to secure his 13th hat-trick.

The Wildcard Pick: James Rodriguez - Brighton (A)

The Colombian returned to the Everton starting XI in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Bank Holiday Monday, and he returned a double figure haul, thanks to a goal and maximum bonus points.

His second-half strike was his sixth since he arrived at Goodison Park, and he has only had 1421 minutes - which is fewer than most. He has four assists too and picked up 10 bonus points.

The Toffees have been much better on their travels than they have been at home this term, and Brighton have conceded two goals in two of their last three at the Amex.

