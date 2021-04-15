Fantasy Premier League Tips: Son to shine in Spurs double

The Headline Pick: Heung-Min Son - Everton (A) & Southampton (H)

This week's headline pick was a toss-up between Harry Kane and the man I have selected, but I have plumped for Son as he has two clean sheets available to him, as well as the additional point for a goal scored.

The Tottenham midfielder scored his first goal Premier League goal since GW23 against Manchester United last Sunday, and that will hopefully be the start of another cracking run for him.

He has already racked up 14 goals and nine assists this season, and four of those came against the Saints in GW2. He has been a mainstay under Jose Mourinho, and barring injury he will start both matches.

Heung-Min Son can be backed at 9/2 to open the scoring against the Toffees.

The Budget Pick: Matheus Pereira - Leicester (A)

The Baggies are putting up a late fight against an almost inevitable relegation, and it has been Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) leading the way with a brace against Chelsea and the opener against Southampton on Monday.

They face a difficult away fixture at Leicester this week, but before the game on the Thursday, the Foxes are in FA Cup action. That could have a detrimental effect on Brendan Rodgers' men, and they looked incredibly poor in the 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

It's pretty much win or bust time for West Brom, and that attitude has increased their attacking output massively in recent weeks, and the selection can add to his eight goals and six assists at the King Power.

The VAR Pick: Patrick Bamford - Liverpool (H)

This week's VAR pick simply had to come from Leeds vs Liverpool, as both teams top the table for penalties conceded this season (9).

Mohamed Salah is the more obvious pick, but that's far from original, and I prefer to take Patrick Bamford, at almost half the price.

When these two teams met on the opening Saturday of the season, they arguably played the most entertaining match of the year.

Salah scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 home win, but Leeds excelled themselves, and Bamford netted his first of 14 goals to date. Hopefully we will get more fireworks in the return fixture at Elland Road.

It is 13/10 for a penalty to be awarded.

The Sleeper Pick: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Fulham (H)

I feel a bit naughty putting in the sixth most expensive player in the game as a sleeper pick, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has certainly been in a slumber this season, but he has an ideal fixture this weekend to wake-up.

He is currently injury-flagged, but we will be able to get a gauge on his fitness based on his involvement in the Europa League on Thursday night.

His stats this season are far from great - nine goals and just the one assist - but one of those goals came against Fulham, and Scott Parker's side have now lost four matches on the bounce - conceding nine goals in the process.

Aubameyang is 13/2 to score two or more against the Cottagers.

The Wildcard Pick: Gareth Bale - Everton (A) & Southampton (H)

Picking a second Tottenham player has to be the play, given that they are the only team with a double gameweek.

Where do you begin with Gareth Bale? His loan move from Real Madrid hasn't really worked out as hoped, but he has shown flashes of what he can do, with braces against Burnley (GW26) and Crystal Palace (GW27).

Mourinho hasn't afforded him many minutes in the last three weeks, but they were swept aside by United on Sunday, and prior to that they could only draw with Newcastle. It could be time for Jose to give Gareth another go.

Join our Fantasy Premier League mini-league competition, Betfair Battle, using the code xk2msv or hit the auto-join link. Good luck!

